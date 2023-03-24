Hakeem Jeffries claimed with a straight face that ‘Extreme MAGA Republicans’ (now they’re EXTREME) do not want American children to learn about the Holocaust.

No, really, he did.

He stood on the House Floor and spewed something he knows is a lie because he also knows there will be no accountability for what he says. The media will find one insane person they can claim is an Extreme MAGA Republican saying something impressively stupid about not wanting kids to learn about the Holocaust and they will say, ‘SEE?! HE WAS RIGHT! REEEEEE!’

Keep in mind, these are the same idiots who spent years insisting Trump called neo-Nazis very fine people.

Kayleigh McEnany was good enough to call the liar out:

This is an outrageous lie! Hakeem Jeffries: "Extreme MAGA Republicans don't want the children of America to learn about the Holocaust."

pic.twitter.com/XGuBI1aTgv — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) March 23, 2023

This is bad, even for Hakeem.

Lying and inciting violence. This guy is going to get someone hurt. — Scott Akos 🇺🇸 (@AkosScott) March 23, 2023

Sadly, we’re starting to think violence is what they want.

How do they get away with these blatant lies. How do they sleep at night knowing that they are being dishonest and disrespectful to there families and the American people. Politics is one thing but constant lies about every topic every day is not representation. — Tom Bakritges (@TBakritges) March 23, 2023

1/@RepJeffries writes this garbage when he supports antisemite (Leonard Jeffries) who says “rich Jews” financed slave trade & ran Hollywood to destroy black people. @RepJeffries said L. Jeffries’ views are “factual information, proven through scholarly documents and texts.” https://t.co/2zpXCiNIf7 pic.twitter.com/Y6dNjkJU7V — Mark Paoletta (@MarkPaoletta) March 23, 2023

Whoa.

Every leftist accusation is a confession. — Al Tournas 🇺🇸⚓️🏌️‍♂️⛷ (@altournas) March 24, 2023

This. ^

Democrats' have no self-awareness. Hakeem Jeffries is the epitome of divisiveness & lies. Hitler said the same thing about 'Extreme Jews' which got his entire base riled up in order to convince them Concentration Camps & Extermination & a Jewish Holocaust was a good thing. — Penne Loisi (@PenneLoisi) March 24, 2023

Hakeem, that’s Whoopi and Ilhan Omar, not MAGA Republicans. — LivePDDave 🇺🇸 (@LivePDDave1) March 24, 2023

Right?

And last time we checked, they weren’t MAGA.

***

Related:

It’s a JOKE! Rachel Vindman’s dig at Lauren Boebert’s intelligence BACKFIRES spectacularly

Kamala Harris’ attempt to pretend Democrats have NOT been crapping all over women goes SO wrong

AOC slamming books during tantrum fighting AGAINST parental rights accidentally hilarious (watch)

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to save 40%!