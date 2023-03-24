Hakeem Jeffries claimed with a straight face that ‘Extreme MAGA Republicans’ (now they’re EXTREME) do not want American children to learn about the Holocaust.

No, really, he did.

He stood on the House Floor and spewed something he knows is a lie because he also knows there will be no accountability for what he says. The media will find one insane person they can claim is an Extreme MAGA Republican saying something impressively stupid about not wanting kids to learn about the Holocaust and they will say, ‘SEE?! HE WAS RIGHT! REEEEEE!’

Keep in mind, these are the same idiots who spent years insisting Trump called neo-Nazis very fine people.

Kayleigh McEnany was good enough to call the liar out:

This is bad, even for Hakeem.

Trending

Sadly, we’re starting to think violence is what they want.

Whoa.

This. ^

Right?

And last time we checked, they weren’t MAGA.

***

Related:

It’s a JOKE! Rachel Vindman’s dig at Lauren Boebert’s intelligence BACKFIRES spectacularly

Kamala Harris’ attempt to pretend Democrats have NOT been crapping all over women goes SO wrong

AOC slamming books during tantrum fighting AGAINST parental rights accidentally hilarious (watch)

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to save 40%!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Hakeem JeffriesKayleigh McEnany