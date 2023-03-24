We’re not sure what’s more embarrassing here, that AOC thinks she’s making a real point by throwing books around that are not banned OR that Aaron Rupar thought enough of it to share the clip. FYI, no books have been ‘banned,’ it’s as if Democrats don’t think people are smart enough to know the difference. Parents speaking up about and pushing for the removal of adult books from public school libraries is NOT BANNING BOOKS. Even ding-a-ling Sandy could go buy every single book she slammed down …

And honestly, the only party trying to truly ban books is her own. Huck Finn? The Grapes of Wrath? That would be DEMOCRATS.

This is beyond cringe-worthy (and funny):

AOC on the House floor holds up books that she says have been banned thanks to Republican policies pic.twitter.com/NVgrpnqlKj — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 23, 2023

Obviously, someone wrote this for her because she has to keep looking down.

If only they’d done a little more research, ya’ know?

Also, is AOC looking for her first Oscar nomination? Heh.

During debate for the GOP’s book banning bill (“parent’s bill of rights”), @AOC holds up books banned by republican legislatures and districts. One of the books—The Life of Rosa Parks—was banned in Florida. pic.twitter.com/r396GNGHdn — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) March 23, 2023

No, Rosa Parks was not banned in Florida. They seriously need to look up the meanings of some really simple, basic words before they just start throwing them around.

Note, this entire display is because Democrats don’t want parental rights to be acknowledged … that’s it.

Pretty ugly, right?

If this was true you wouldn’t have to lie. They can visit a library and check it out. It’s just not mandated as classroom indoctrination any longer per wishes of parents. Democracy works like that. Just like your citizens are ok with crime and living in 3rd world. This is good. — Airborne Heel (@abnheel) March 23, 2023

But book banning and book burning is so much more DRAMATIC than talking about reality.

Reality has never been AOC’s strong suit.

Isn’t it funny pretending she actually read those two books. Are they full of pictures? 🙊 — Trey Tucker (@wizardzenn) March 23, 2023

Heh.

If only someone would break out the puppets and crayons for AOC.

#Giving

***

Related:

Dean Cain joins PLETHORA of Conservatives fact-checking TF out of Hakeem Jeffries and his ‘book ban’ lie

Stephen King DRAGGED mercilessly (hilariously) for tweet taunting Trump about karma and being ‘locked up’

FEC shows Daniels’ payment was NOT campaign-related SO Cohen lied about lying (then lied some more)

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to save 40%!