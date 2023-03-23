So, Michael Cohen went to JAIL for basically lying, right? And while we’re certainly not legal experts around here even we know it’s probably not a great idea to you know, build your entire case around the guy. Clearly, the guy is a lying liar who has lied so much that he may not even really know what’s true or false.

Or care.

Just take a look at this FEC filing HE FILED that shows the payment made to Stormy Daniels was NOT campaign-related. Forget the letter that showed Trump never reimbursed Cohen for the payment, this is an official filing.

Cohen didn’t just writer a letter. He officially filed THIS with the FEC, formally asserting that his payment to Daniels was NOT campaign-related. He changed his story later, though. https://t.co/kwbbZBEwKT pic.twitter.com/mVmyqlNofd — FoiaFan (@15poundstogo) March 23, 2023

Oopsie.

Lying about lies he lied to people about lying … about. Either way, that’s a lotta lies.

So is he lying about lying? — FoiaFan (@15poundstogo) March 23, 2023

Or was he lying about lying and then lied about lying?

And considering the doozies Alvin Bragg has told himself … no wonder there was no grand jury today OR for the rest of the week. This whole thing is falling apart.

1/ It turns out that the Stormy Daniels thing was litigated in the FEC and the First General made recommendations against Cohen and Trump, but the FEC split on whether to do so, and they closed the file. Lots of info here. https://t.co/8jKK6Db5ye pic.twitter.com/F749PpJWdn — FoiaFan (@15poundstogo) March 23, 2023

The FEC closed the file.

Bragg has to know this.

He changed his story later, presumably under pressure from the DOJ or other people invested in a certain narrative — Jason (@jason913tn) March 23, 2023

Exactly. It’s how corrupt prosecutors achieve political ends. — Drunkle FUD (@WinsomeStele) March 23, 2023

But it’s not political and stuff.

The cherry on top. 🍒🍒🍒 — Lean Right (@LeanRight6) March 23, 2023

So he lied again 😂 — Justine🇺🇸🦅 (@justine01848685) March 23, 2023

How the Hell are we supposed to keep up with what’s true and what’s a lie?

Maybe that was Cohen’s plan all along?

So the question is not *if* he lied, but where and how many times. Falsus in uno, falsus in omnibus — Georg Felis (@georgfelis) March 23, 2023

Preeeeetty much.

***

