We appreciate Kyrsten Sinema for many reasons (refusing to toe the Democrat line, protecting the filibuster, keeping Biden from having a true majority for two years, etc.), but her comments on Democrats and why she doesn’t really like hanging out with them … chef’s kiss.

So much this.

Kyrsten strikes again.

From Outkick:

Sinema is now an independent and told a group of Republican lobbyists that she would no longer be caucusing with her Democratic colleagues.

“I’m not caucusing with the Democrats, I’m formally aligned with the Democrats for committee purposes,” Sinema said, according to Politico. “But apart from that I am not a part of the caucus.”

This is shocking because those luncheons sound like an absolute blast.

“Those lunches were ridiculous,” she said.

“Old dudes are eating Jell-O, everyone is talking about how great they are,” Sinema recounted to gales of laughter. “I don’t really need to be there for that. That’s an hour and a half twice a week that I can get back.”

HAAAAAAAAAAAA.

And as usual, Democrats are all sorts of fussy with Kyrsten.

Trending

Awww, poor Jezebel.

Truth hurts.

Ain’t it great?

Awwww.

Waaaaaanh.

From Florida.

Of course.

Big mad.

So mad.

Heh.

***

Related:

And here we GO –> Dr. Fauci will absolutely HATE legislation Chip Roy and Rand Paul just introduced

Elon Musk continues his Democrat ‘whack-a-mole’ with brutally HILARIOUS dig at Hakeem Jeffries

Alvin Bragg trying to save face by getting all big and bad with House Committee goes SOOO very wrong

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to save 40%!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: BidenDemocratsJell-OKyrsten Sinema