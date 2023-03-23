Alving Bragg’s case against Trump, while never all that strong in the first place, appears to be falling apart and he knows it. Otherwise, he wouldn’t try so hard to pretend he’s still doing the right thing and is not politically motivated IN ANY WAY.

Big thanks to Chad Pergram for sharing what Bragg put out there as news breaks about the NY grand jury not hearing his case for at least the rest of this week.

1) Manhattan DA Bragg to Hse cmte chairs about possible Trump indictment: These confidentiality provisions exist to protect the interests of the various participants in the criminal process-the defendant, the witnesses, and members of the grand jury-as well as.. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) March 23, 2023

Awww, he’s just protecting various participants and stuff.

Sure.

2) Bragg: ..the integrity of the grand jury proceeding itself. Like the Department of Justice, as a prosecutor exercising sovereign executive powers, the District Attorney has a constitutional obligation to "protect the government's ability to prosecute fully and fairly,".. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) March 23, 2023

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Fully and fairly.

This is the same guy who refuses to prosecute actual criminals … keep that in mind.

3) Bragg: .. to "independently and

impartially uphold the rule of law," to "protect witnesses and law enforcement," to "avoid

flight by those implicated in our investigations," and to "prevent additional crimes." — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) March 23, 2023

Impartially uphold the rule of law.

Is that why he’s going after a case even the feds couldn’t make? Because he’s impartial?

Right.

4) Bragg: That the investigation relates to a former President does not change this analysis. Even Donald Trump has conceded that he is not immune from local criminal prosecution. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) March 23, 2023

This is not about being immune or above the law, this is about calling a witch hunt a witch hunt.

And THIS is a witch hunt.

A political, biased, unfair, partial witch hunt.

5) Bragg: Consistent with these constitutional obligations, the DA's Office is cognizant of DOJ's

"longstanding" policy of not providing Congress with non-public information about

investigations. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) March 23, 2023

Huh?

6) Bragg: With regard to pending federal investigations, "Congress seems generally to have been respectful of the need to protect material contained in open criminal investigative files. There

is almost no precedent for Congress attempting to subpoena such material — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) March 23, 2023

There is no real precedent for what Bragg is trying to pull either so whatever dude.

8) Bragg: The Constitution limits Congress's powers to those specifically enumerated; and the Tenth

Amendment ensures that any unenumerated powers are reserved to the States. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) March 23, 2023

LOVE it when the Left suddenly wants to use the 10th Amendment.

9) Thus, federal interference with state law enforcement "is peculiarly inconsistent with

our federal framework." — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) March 23, 2023

Federal framework.

K.

Things aren’t going so hot for Bragg:

First they concealed 41,000 hours of exculpatory J6 footage Now we learn NY DA Alvin Bragg didn’t show the Grand Jury a letter from Michael Cohen’s lawyer saying he paid Stormy & didn’t get reimbursed by Trump When will these corrupt prosecutors get prosecuted? — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) March 23, 2023

Yeah, this seems like a pretty big deal. Technically, Cohen paid Stormy, not Trump. If they want to prosecute Cohen again …

Prosecutorial misconduct includes intentionally obscuring or failing to disclose exculpatory evidence that would be in favor of the defendant, or that relates to the defendant’s innocence. Alvin Bragg should retain counsel. — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) March 23, 2023

Just sayin’.

54% of Americans have indicated that they believe Alvin Bragg's witch hunt against President Trump is a political prosecution. They're correct! pic.twitter.com/JTvTmPviwP — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) March 23, 2023

They say any prosecutor can get a grand jury to indict a ham sandwich but Alvin Bragg messed up and ate the sandwich before the jury was seated — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) March 23, 2023

*snort*

***

