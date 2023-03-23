At this point, we’re starting to think Biden just doesn’t give a damn about what the majority of Americans really want or need. Pretty sure most of us aren’t worried about magically fighting climate change above the fact that we can’t afford groceries, banks are collapsing, women are being erased by men, and our tax dollars are being used to fund another war.

Either he doesn’t give a damn or he really is that far gone and bad actors are telling him this is what people want.

Maybe a little bit of both.

Seriously with this, Joe?

In my first year in office, we protected more lands and waters than any president since John F. Kennedy. We’ve also made the largest investment to fight climate change – ever. Today, we’re building on that momentum by protecting additional natural wonders. pic.twitter.com/bMwc915fuG — President Biden (@POTUS) March 22, 2023

Whoopty flippin’ do.

Elon Musk perhaps had the best reaction …

Umm … the banks are melting — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 23, 2023

Although lots and lots of people were pissed at ol’ Joe.

PotUS Joe, I regret to inform you that isn't really being seen by folks in places like Flint, Mi. — Liam Dorris (@DLiamDorris) March 22, 2023

Lies , you didn’t protect the southern border — constitutional outlaw (@Vining5Brian) March 22, 2023

You didn't protect the land or the water in East Palestine though.. — Our Bou aka Vanesa 🦊 ❤️💐 (@happy_foxxy) March 23, 2023

Built back better pic.twitter.com/Oaj92Xucnw — Wealth Turtle 💰🐢 (@wealth_turtle) March 22, 2023

Latest low approval rating as of yesterday!👇https://t.co/AlsKAPMkiZ — Mega MAGA🇺🇸Sunny Days🌞Deplorable Hoosier🇺🇸 (@SmellyCat2Sunny) March 22, 2023

You say that you ‘protected more lands and waters’ ?

Where?

It damn sure wasn’t the USA. — Penny R (@penny_rietveld) March 22, 2023

What is climate change? Democrats get rich. — MatthewJshow (@MatthewJshow) March 22, 2023

JFK was and will forever be greater than you! You will be forever known as the worst President bearing out Carter! Get use to it. — RetiredVet (@Amtired6) March 22, 2023

Get used to it.

Biden is the most tone-deaf president maybe ever.

And with a-holes like Obama and Clinton, that’s really sayin’ somethin’.

***

