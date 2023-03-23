At this point, we’re starting to think Biden just doesn’t give a damn about what the majority of Americans really want or need. Pretty sure most of us aren’t worried about magically fighting climate change above the fact that we can’t afford groceries, banks are collapsing, women are being erased by men, and our tax dollars are being used to fund another war.

Either he doesn’t give a damn or he really is that far gone and bad actors are telling him this is what people want.

Maybe a little bit of both.

Seriously with this, Joe?

Whoopty flippin’ do.

Elon Musk perhaps had the best reaction …

Trending

Although lots and lots of people were pissed at ol’ Joe.

Get used to it.

Biden is the most tone-deaf president maybe ever.

And with a-holes like Obama and Clinton, that’s really sayin’ somethin’.

***

Related:

Adam Schiff-For-Brains RANTING at Trump about ‘attacking the rule of law’ goes SO very wrong

Rand Paul pulls ZERO punches calling Bragg out for disgusting abuse of power and Lefties can’t DEEEAL

Tucker Carlson LIGHTS Alvin Bragg and Dems UP in brutal spot on possible Trump indictment (watch)

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to save 40%!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: BidenClimate changeElon Musk