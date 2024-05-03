This Video of Biden's Chief Economic Adviser Is Making the Rounds (Yeah, It Explains a LOT)

Jared Bernstein is the chair of the Biden White House's Council of Economic Advisers, where one of his chief duties is to put frosting on crappy news with regular somewhat laughable attempts to put a positive spin on what "Bidenomics" has brought.

Bernstein often takes the Paul Krugman approach by claiming that the economy is doing great if you don't count all the bad stuff:

WH Chief Economic Gaslighter @econjared46: "You take out some of those more volatile components [from the GDP report] and ... year-over-year, GDP is up 3 percent ... Add in the very strong job market ... and I think you understand the underlying economy is solid as ever.” pic.twitter.com/7jecfPKVpB — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 25, 2024

Bernstein often dials the gaslighting up to eleven to try and convince everybody to believe the White House instead of their own lying eyes and grocery/energy bills.

There's a video featuring Bernstein making the rounds in which he tries to explain how things work, and it'll just pump you full of confidence.

Wait, no it won't:

BIDENOMICS: The reason the economy is imploding might be because this guy, Jared Bernstein, Chair of Biden’s Council of Economic Advisors is setting our economic policy. His background? Bachelors in Music and Doctorate in Social Welfare [watch]. pic.twitter.com/vnlrQCErZt — @amuse (@amuse) May 3, 2024

"Absolutely insane" is the Biden administration's credo!

The video apparently comes from a new documentary called "Finding the Money":

CLIP: We hear a lot about the national debt.

But do currency-issuing governments really ‘borrow' their own currencies?

The answer might surprise you.



Watch FINDING THE MONEY documentary, In Theaters and On Demand TOMORROW May 3: https://t.co/H1e5fEuV7t pic.twitter.com/MA3AGIcCXi — FINDING THE MONEY Film (@FindingMoneyDoc) May 2, 2024

Well, the country's about $35 trillion in debt, so they're not "finding" the money as much as they are printing it.

There is no good answer because it’s absolutely stupid that we “borrow” money from an entity that prints it out of thin air. — Ray Watts (@raywatts) May 3, 2024

No wonder the US is in such deep trouble ... — Brian Basson (@BassonBrain) May 3, 2024

Yeah, it certainly explains a lot.

The source of all our problems, people, lies in the answer to the question of why we borrow the money we print. — doggone (@Amber745926075) May 3, 2024

...also, I'm not so sure he's clueless. He's purposefully trying to muddy the waters. Trillions depend on us not getting it. — doggone (@Amber745926075) May 3, 2024

They're either clueless or know what they're doing and don't care if they're driving the economy off a cliff -- maybe a little of both.

Biden chief economic advisor Jared Bernstein just said the words that will be referenced in history books for centuries regarding the fall of the American empire.



"The U.S. government can't go bankrupt because we can print our own money."pic.twitter.com/nThvCqWd5n — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) May 3, 2024

Are you feeling confident yet? Neither are we.