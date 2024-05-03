This Video of Biden's Chief Economic Adviser Is Making the Rounds (Yeah, It Explains a LOT)

BREAKING: Congressman Henry Cuellar Indicted for Allegedly Taking Bribes from a Foreign Co...
Doug P.  |  3:03 PM on May 03, 2024
Twitchy

Jared Bernstein is the chair of the Biden White House's Council of Economic Advisers, where one of his chief duties is to put frosting on crappy news with regular somewhat laughable attempts to put a positive spin on what "Bidenomics" has brought.

Advertisement

Bernstein often takes the Paul Krugman approach by claiming that the economy is doing great if you don't count all the bad stuff:

Bernstein often dials the gaslighting up to eleven to try and convince everybody to believe the White House instead of their own lying eyes and grocery/energy bills.

There's a video featuring Bernstein making the rounds in which he tries to explain how things work, and it'll just pump you full of confidence.

Wait, no it won't:

"Absolutely insane" is the Biden administration's credo!

The video apparently comes from a new documentary called "Finding the Money":

Well, the country's about $35 trillion in debt, so they're not "finding" the money as much as they are printing it.

Yeah, it certainly explains a lot.

They're either clueless or know what they're doing and don't care if they're driving the economy off a cliff -- maybe a little of both.

Are you feeling confident yet? Neither are we.

