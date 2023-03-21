And.

Tucker Carlson brought all the puppets, crayons, and flamethrowers to his segment on the potential Trump indictment last night and it’s as kick-a*s as you’d expect. Take a watch:

… allowed to crush the presidential frontrunner, the main threat to their power with a bogus criminal case …

What he said.

Tucker also tweeted about it.

Voters will never determine the outcome of another election.

Sorry to say (ok, not really sorry), but we’re pretty sure the Left is A-OK with voters not getting a say. They seem very comfortable with their ‘chosen’ authoritarians.

Not only is it basically an in-kind contribution to Trump’s 2024 campaign but YUP, it sets a whole new precedent that we imagine Democrats will ultimately NOT like. At all.

