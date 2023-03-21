And.

Here.

We.

Go.

Tucker Carlson brought all the puppets, crayons, and flamethrowers to his segment on the potential Trump indictment last night and it’s as kick-a*s as you’d expect. Take a watch:

Tucker Carlson Reacts To Potential Indictment Of President Trump "If the Democratic Party is allowed to do this, allowed to crush the Presidential Frontrunner, the main threat to their power with a bogus criminal case, where does that leave us? We're done. Because that precedent… https://t.co/po5yiApntP pic.twitter.com/KNE84MZrra — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) March 21, 2023

… allowed to crush the presidential frontrunner, the main threat to their power with a bogus criminal case …

What he said.

Tucker also tweeted about it.

If the Democratic Party is allowed to take out the presidential front runner — the main threat to their power — with a bogus criminal case, we’re done. That precedent will live forever. Voters will never determine the outcome of another election. pic.twitter.com/zygwABZZSd — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) March 21, 2023

Voters will never determine the outcome of another election.

Sorry to say (ok, not really sorry), but we’re pretty sure the Left is A-OK with voters not getting a say. They seem very comfortable with their ‘chosen’ authoritarians.

Voters already don't really determine outcomes, that's why Democrats can safely campaign from the basement. What ERIC is doing is determining outcomes and we're going to put a stop to it. — The Virginia Project (@ProjectVirginia) March 21, 2023

Well spoken as always. https://t.co/gO1os6eDmb — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) March 21, 2023

And they’ll do it to DeSantis, too. What’s even worse, is that the RNC chairwoman (Ronna ROMNEY McDaniel) has been completely silent on the matter!🤡 — Rosie Marie (@Your1Phoenician) March 21, 2023

Tucker bringing the HEAT! 🔥 Pure facts. — JON BANKS (@MrJonBanks) March 21, 2023

Weaponizing the law to exact retribution on political rivals is a hallmark of failed states and is a catalyst for a rapidly escalating, zero-sum game for total control. George Washington said it best, “The alternate domination of one faction over another, sharpened by the spirit… https://t.co/1IEBToAksG — Taylor Morgan (@tlrdrkmrgn) March 21, 2023

Vote out the @DNC. Register your friends and family. VOTE. — StopWokeCulture 🇺🇸 (@MkayUokay) March 21, 2023

The left clearly hasn't thought this through. If they go through with this, it's going to be open season on democrats. Five seconds after the next GOP president, whoever it is, takes the oath of office. — David M. Poff (@realDavidMPoff) March 21, 2023

Not only is it basically an in-kind contribution to Trump’s 2024 campaign but YUP, it sets a whole new precedent that we imagine Democrats will ultimately NOT like. At all.

***

Related:

Journos DRAGGED for pushing supposed increase in online threats over Trump from unnamed ‘intelligence sources’

Politico’s garbage puff piece on ‘politics-averse’ D.A. Alvin Bragg goes REALLY REALLY wrong and LOL

Oversight Committee drops RECEIPTS when Biden denies Hunter associate paid family $1 million and BOOM

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to save 40%!