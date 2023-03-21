Awww, look at this. We’re back to unnamed sources for articles … it must be another season of Trump. The fact so-called ‘journalists’ are reporting SO HARD on REEEE POSSIBLE VIOLENCE serves as a reminder of just how gross they and their profession have really gotten. They SO BADLY want violence so they can have something to write about other than Biden’s family taking money from China.

Nobody brings in clicks and taps like Trump.

And if they can paint his supporters as crazy, white-nationalist, violent domestic terrorists while making bank? Even better.

Look at this crap.

"Significant increase" in threats online ahead of possible Trump indictmenthttps://t.co/CPhRRY0Hq6 — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) March 21, 2023

From WaPo:

Intelligence sources told CBS News that there’s been a “significant increase” in threats and violent rhetoric online from domestic violent extremists as former President Donald Trump claimed he will be indicted by a Manhattan grand jury. But the sources said they have not identified any credible or direct threats to a person or property and they are continuing to monitor for credible specific threats.

Sound familiar to you guys?

Yup.

Sources said the threats are mostly aimed at law enforcement, judges and government officials in New York and elsewhere that domestic violent extremists perceive as participants in what they see as a political persecution of Trump.

‘Intelligence sources.’ Right.

They so badly want another January 6.

I've seen a lot of "stay home, it's a trap". Except from the left. From the left I've heard " if you protest, we need to meet you there and beat you with bats". Or "haha, we need to just drone you magats". As always, the left is projecting. — Bonnie Blue (@BonnieBlueTK) March 21, 2023

American Pravda waiting their turn to manifest violence into existence. #fakenews pic.twitter.com/5EwESXO2pl — Mario (@NerfFries) March 21, 2023

Huh, the second one from the Left looks like Brian Stelter. Good for him, he found a new job!

Are the threats coming from FBI posters or faux journalists? — Scrib (@ronscr) March 21, 2023

The threats are coming from INSIDE the house.

Sounds totally real and not made up at all pic.twitter.com/Pn1en6U2fo — PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) March 21, 2023

TOTALLY.

Not at all a desperate ploy for clicks and taps.

