Michael Avenatti basically defending Trump? Yeah, didn’t have that on our Bingo card. And yet, here we are. Crazy times we’re living in, eh?

Hey, we’re as surprised as you are … heck, maybe more. The last time we wrote about Avenatti he was going to jail.

There are many critical facts and pieces of evidence (texts, emails, etc.) relating to the hush money scandal that have yet to see the light of day. And they will unfortunately be very damaging to the prosecution if Trump stands trial. At this point, you simply can't build a case… https://t.co/ou6LoWv3Ab — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) March 17, 2023

At this point, you simply can’t build a case …

Atty Joe Tacopina is no Rudy Giuliani/Sydney Powell. The guy knows his way around a criminal courtroom. He will destroy Michael "Dumb as a Box of Rocks" Cohen on the stand, esp. seeing as Cohen publicly lied for 15 mos. and now won't stop talking on TV. #terriblewitness — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) March 17, 2023

Huh.

Whoda thunk?

It's a bad sign for the left when even Michael Avenatti is saying the case against Trump is weak and will fail… https://t.co/eswDF59Ihz — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) March 20, 2023

Yeah, this is definitely not great for Bragg.

When Michael Avenatti is calling the case against Trump bullshit, you know you lost. — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) March 19, 2023

Because we all know Avenatti would like nothing more than to see Trump arrested.

This whole charade is simply a television commercial being crafted by the corrupt DNC. There is no case and Democrats know it. — Michael (@alex051496) March 20, 2023

Isn't Avenatti in prison? How is he tweeting? — Mike Truesdale (@MikeTruesdale5) March 20, 2023

No idea.

But fair question.

It's not about building a case. It's about a grand jury indictment and a perp walk for political gain. — CUnextoosday (@c_unextoosday) March 20, 2023

Exactly. It’s about the mugshot. It’s about the cuffs. It’s about the perp walk …

So they can use it in 2024.

That’s all this is.

