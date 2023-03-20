We’re starting to think Joe Walsh just tweets stupid stuff to get attention. This is the same guy who threatened Obama and Black Lives Matter, said he was going to take up his musket if Trump lost, and then got fussy when he couldn’t say the n-word.

And now he’s some sort of hero to the Left? Or at least trying to be.

Like, really with this crap, Joe?

He’s so edgy with the f-bombs.

Heh.

The Libertarian Party of NH responded:

They continued:

Cue Joe clutching his pearls over the Libertarian Party’s answer:

Yes, Joe, many people believe COVID was used to make our lives worse.

And again, so tough with those f-bombs.

Guess how this went over.

HA HA HA HA HA

So true.

Oh, and ask a stupid question?

Enter RedSteeze:

Oof.

Sometimes all it takes is just one tweet.

***

***

