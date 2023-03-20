We’re starting to think Joe Walsh just tweets stupid stuff to get attention. This is the same guy who threatened Obama and Black Lives Matter, said he was going to take up his musket if Trump lost, and then got fussy when he couldn’t say the n-word.

And now he’s some sort of hero to the Left? Or at least trying to be.

Like, really with this crap, Joe?

He’s so edgy with the f-bombs.

Heh.

The Libertarian Party of NH responded:

They continued:

Look at how gleeful Fauci and Brix are when announcing lockdowns in March of 2020. These aren't just honest scientists making a poor but well-intentioned decision, they are sociopathic demons.pic.twitter.com/TyavOkT06e — Libertarian Party NH (@LPNH) March 19, 2023

Cue Joe clutching his pearls over the Libertarian Party’s answer:

Yes, Joe, many people believe COVID was used to make our lives worse.

And again, so tough with those f-bombs.

Guess how this went over.

HA HA HA HA HA

So true.

Oh, and ask a stupid question?

Yes — Max (@MaxNordau) March 20, 2023

Yes — Some Welder 🇺🇸 (@SomeWelder) March 20, 2023

Would you think it less alarming were it NOT on purpose? — Clifton Duncan (@cliftonaduncan) March 20, 2023

Just so you're clear pic.twitter.com/W215lY5hly — Caesar Pounce (@caesar_pounce) March 19, 2023

That’s correct Joe. It’s exciting to see you can manage to put two and two together. — Patrick Henningsen (@21WIRE) March 19, 2023

Fauci? Birx? Yes, absolutely You think they covered up the origin and started lockdowns because they were concerned with your health? They were clearly concerned with their own culpability — Liberty Lockdown w/ Clint Russell (@LibertyLockPod) March 19, 2023

Yes, you're clear. That happened. — Kyle Hunter, FRMetS (@KyleHunter) March 19, 2023

Enter RedSteeze:

Everyone was told to play by the rules and do what they said and close their business and stay safe stay home, right up until the point when the "right"

people decided it was okay to break those rules. Just get fucked on this. You will never recover or regain trust, ever. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 20, 2023

Oof.

Sometimes all it takes is just one tweet.

***

Related:

Biden tweets pic of sign that says BELIEVE above Oval Office door aaand let the hilarious memes BEGIN

If you’re a HARPY and you know it clap your hands: Ana Navarro’s Trump arrest tweet does NOT go well

We’re watching Adam Kinzinger get dumber in REAL TIME –> Check out his lame dig at Vivek Ramaswamy

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to save 40%!