Vivek Ramaswamy shared this video yesterday about the rumor that AG Bragg would be having Trump arrested on Tuesday. For being someone who was fairly unknown even a month ago, Vivek has really been putting in the work to make a name for himself which is a GOOD thing since he’s running for president.

Watch this:

This is about principle, not a person. This is about our country, not one man. The silence from the rest of the GOP field is deafening. pic.twitter.com/Jqi9o2d0wR — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) March 18, 2023

To be fair, McCarthy did speak out about what may or may not be happening with Trump’s arrest, and plenty of people on the Right were angry about the entire situation BUT we see what he’s saying here. Clearly, it was on point because it got the attention of glorified Twitter troll and CNN Sr. Political Analyst (ha ha ha ha ha ha), Adam Kinzinger.

He’s just not good at this and someone close to him who loves him should say so because … woof.

Well I’ve literally never heard of you and now I see you are no different than the rest of the generic Trump defending cowards The GOP establishment blob https://t.co/K5JgMuqpBl — Adam Kinzinger #fella (@AdamKinzinger) March 19, 2023

Adam, dude, CNN already hired you. You don’t have to keep proving how stupid you are.

Trump is Vivek’s opponent and even he has the dignity to stand for what is right. Unfortunately, nobody can’t say the same about you. Cry harder. — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) March 19, 2023

We’re pretty sure no one can cry harder than Adam Kinzinger.

Just sayin’.

Maybe have a good cry about it and then see if you can come up with something better. Btw, love your new book. pic.twitter.com/1ixoJ2O9yg — Lizzy Lou Who ⛄️ (@_wintergirl93) March 19, 2023

Maybe you haven’t heard of him because you’re not a successful businessman as is @VivekGRamaswamy and you have done nothing to fight ESG as Vivek has been doing. You’re nothing but an abject failed idiot and you’re putting it in writing . — Sweater Yams (@Sweater_Yams_) March 19, 2023

As I said before, you seem to be guided a lot by what you hear. — Toxic Something Podcast – w/ Keith Burgin (@KeithBurgin) March 19, 2023

Like a good little Democrat.

He's got the courage to run for President, you've got CNN. Take a seat lil fella. Applying the the same talking points to anyone that thinks differently then you is so lazy. — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) March 19, 2023

Pretty embarrassing for a political commentators to admit he's never heard of one of the candidates for 2024 race — Cryssie Adams (@CryssieGA) March 19, 2023

And we wish we never heard of you, Adam. You’re no different than the rest of the lying Democrat party hacks and CNN. — Jancy 🇺🇸🕊 (@iJancy) March 19, 2023

He fits right in, yup.

***

Related:

Joe Rogan BRUTALLY takes the Left apart for embracing war, censorship, big pharma and authoritarianism

Nancy Pelosi ranting about Trump in thread claiming NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW backfires SPECTACULARLY

SEXISM in sports writer melts down into shrieking pool of DUMB over James Reimer’s LGBTQ jersey statement

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to save 40%!