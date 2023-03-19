Awww, there’s nothing like the bringers of tolerance losing their minds because a single hockey player refuses to wear an LGBTQIA+ (cripes that’s getting longer, lol) jersey due to his own religious beliefs. And you know, he shouldn’t have to wear the damn jersey and he shouldn’t have to release a statement as to WHY he won’t BUT this is 2023 and everything is dumb.

And getting dumber.

James Reimer released a statement about refusing the jersey and sportswriter Lindsay Gibbs whose entire focus in writing on sexism in sports (you know she’s a lot of fun at birthday parties) LOST her mind. Look at her ridiculous thread:

We’re pretty sure Jesus isn’t overly concerned about a jersey, Lindsay, but He probably does care about his soul, his heart, etcetera.

It’s a JERSEY, lady.

No one said otherwise.

Right. It’s a jersey. Why are you so worked up about it?

And again, you know she’s a blast to hang out with.

Wow.

It’s obviously awful that so many hockey players, etc, won’t wear pride shirts. But what pisses me off even more is when they won’t wear pride shirts but still INSIST that they don’t hate the LGBTQ community. If you don’t hate the LGBTQ community, wear the shirt!! Simple!! — Lindsay Gibbs (@linzsports) March 18, 2023

REEEEEE!

And no.

“I want to refuse to do this super simple thing that affirms the humanity of millions of people, but I don’t want anyone to be mean to me about it.” — Lindsay Gibbs (@linzsports) March 18, 2023

Not enough Snickers bars in the WORLD to fix this broad.

Just sayin’.

Yikes.

Wow. Both the “I don’t believe in your sky god but I’ll call you a hypocrite anyway” AND the “wear the ribbon” meme. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) March 19, 2023

It’s a pretty gross thread but you know, we didn’t expect much more or less reading her bio.

Nope. Your manipulation has no power here. I don't have to do anything to prove to the masses that I am for or against anything. Compelled speech is the weapon of tyrants. — Cryssie Adams (@CryssieGA) March 19, 2023

Most people don't GAFF about your stupid shirts. — Kimberly Morin (@Conservativeind) March 19, 2023

This is the man’s heart felt belief. You are proving a lot of peoples suspicions that you are trying to force people to do something against what they believe in. You seem to me to be trying to enforce the rule of a mob. pic.twitter.com/G4yOuTL9kl — The Major 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@saltymarine80) March 18, 2023

Hockey will be fine. If you truly believed Christians were welcome anywhere on earth you wouldn’t try to make them sport your robes. We don’t ask Muslims to please eat bacon either. If you want to coexist- you’ll have to do so by graciously accepting “No” as an answer. — Patriot Sweetheart (@USAsweetheart30) March 19, 2023

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Calm down, bigot. — JWF (@JammieWF) March 18, 2023

Sounds like you endorse the Handmaid’s Tale — Dr Strangetweet is out (@lone_rides) March 19, 2023

How very Maoist of you. "Wear the shirt or you're a bigot." pic.twitter.com/iq8eqTcIzh — Magnus (@JacksonTDawes) March 19, 2023

omg, let it go. In all honesty, very few people give a rip about all this rainbow garbage. I don't care who you f&ck, I'm pretty sure you don't care who I do it with either. I don't prance around and make you wear a stupid shirt celebrating my sexual preference. — 🇺🇸Mary🇺🇸 (@mlh247) March 19, 2023

There it is.

***

