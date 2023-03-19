Considering Billy is Alec Baldwin’s brother? He should probably sit this one out.

But he won’t because he’s a Hollywood troll and thinks this will somehow score him some relevance points. We get it, the only thing that’s worse than being talked about is NOT being talked about but still … this was bad, even for the dumbest Baldwin. Oh, and note how he’s trying to egg on violence over the rumored arrest of Trump on Tuesday WHICH Trump’s spokesperson said was based on illegal media leaks.

The Left wants violence.

The Left wants another opportunity to paint us all as violent domestic terrorists.

And they think we’re the bad guys when they tweet hate like this:

Classy, right?

His brother has killed more people than 99.9% of all gun owners. He should probably sit this one out. — Andre 3001 – I’m sorry Mrs. Jackson (@Herr_Wunderbarr) March 19, 2023

Wow. So is there ANY Baldwin that isnt a total POS? Anyone? — Just a 70's kid stuck in 1984 (@THEMarkEdwards1) March 19, 2023

When it comes to the brothers? Don’t think so.

You sure pulled the trigger fast on that one.. — Subtle Deviancy (@subtledeviancy) March 18, 2023

Hey, we see what he did here.

Have you ever had a thought, and then said to yourself, "Maybe I shouldn't say that out loud?" — ISMV Star Fortress (@StarFortress) March 19, 2023

C’mon now, he’s a Baldwin – the odds of him having a thought at all are pretty limited.

Too bad you lost your day job… this stand-up gig is embarrassing. — =Orange= (@LynwoodTalks) March 19, 2023

Are you threatening to murder people like your scumbag brother did? — Savannah Jocko's Bunny (@BasedSavannah) March 19, 2023

Is a Baldwin talking about shooting an unarmed women? — Frank James (@FrankJa33010918) March 19, 2023

He’s actually joking about it.

Because he sucks.

The dumbest brother has spoken😂 — Dr. Smails (@DrSmails) March 19, 2023

Ouch. And that’s REALLY sayin’ something.

Editor’s note: We updated the headline on this because while Adam Baldwin is a Baldwin, he’s NOT a Baldwin bro and not a POS. Thanks! sj

***

Related:

Trump spokesperson says Trump received no notification other than ‘illegal leaks’ about possible arrest

Misogynist prog pastor John Pavlovitz accusing Republican women of ‘internalized misogyny’ goes so WRONG

How about NO?! Rachel Levine DRAGGED for claiming ‘changing kids’ genders will be embraced’

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to save 40%!