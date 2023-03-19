As anyone and everyone who pays any attention to the media or social media know, Trump announced on Saturday (in all caps) that he would be arrested on Tuesday by NY AG Bragg on a charge related to his ‘paying off’ Stormy Daniels with campaign contributions. The former president ‘encouraged’ his supporters to protest and take their country back.

And BOOM went the social media bomb. From people getting ready to take up arms and protect Trump to morons on the Left begging for violence (because they knew it would only hurt people on the Right) it was a complete and total Twitter s**tshow.

Later in the day, a Trump spokesperson quietly announced this was all due to an ‘illegal leak’ and there is no known notification at this time about an arrest.

Trump received 'no notification' other than 'illegal leaks' about possible arrest next week, spokesperson says https://t.co/5CvbsZrH9M — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 18, 2023

From Fox News:

Former President Donald Trump has seen no “notification” — other than “illegal leaks” to the press — that he will be arrested next week, according to a spokesperson who says Trump is “rightfully highlighting his innocence” as reports surface about a potential indictment. “There has been no notification, other than illegal leaks from the Justice Dept. and the DA’s office, to NBC and other fake news carriers, that the George Soros-funded Radical Left Democrat prosecutor in Manhattan has decided to take his Witch-Hunt to the next level. President Trump is rightfully highlighting his innocence and the weaponization of our injustice system,” a Trump spokesperson said, adding that the former president would be in Texas next weekend for a “giant rally.”

Alrighty.

How do they say it in the fancy schmancy mainstream media? Aww yes, this story is evolving/changing and we will keep a close eye on it … something like that.

Stay tuned.

Related:

Misogynist prog pastor John Pavlovitz accusing Republican women of ‘internalized misogyny’ goes so WRONG

How about NO?! Rachel Levine DRAGGED for claiming ‘changing kids’ genders will be embraced’

Stanford students who terrorized dean and fellow students RAGE at Free Beacon for identifying them

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to save 40%!