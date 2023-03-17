Almost a year ago TO THE DAY, this so-called pastor asked a similar question about Republican women. Almost like John Pavlovitz is nothing more than a giant, annoying, boil on the butt of humanity trolling for attention on Twitter.

Ahem.

He tweeted this, this morning.

Compared to this nonsense he wrote last year:

This ‘pastor’ clearly has an issue with Republican women which you know, makes him a misogynist but whatever.

Trending

What she said.

Yeah, he’s a jerk.

Not EVEN sorry.

While there are plenty of intelligent actual REPUBLICAN women on the thread calling this ‘pastor’ out, the number of misogynist douchebags blaming racism, oppression, and talking about Republican women being bossed around by their husbands … what a bunch of clueless morons.

And it only makes sense that they follow one of the biggest and most clueless morons of all.

***

Related:

How about NO?! Rachel Levine DRAGGED for claiming ‘changing kids’ genders will be embraced’

Stanford students who terrorized dean and fellow students RAGE at Free Beacon for identifying them

Michael Shellenberger BUSTS the New York Times for using former Russia-hoax FBI official making similar claims about Ukraine

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to save 40%!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: John PavlovitzmisogynyPastorRepublicanwomen