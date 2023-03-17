Almost a year ago TO THE DAY, this so-called pastor asked a similar question about Republican women. Almost like John Pavlovitz is nothing more than a giant, annoying, boil on the butt of humanity trolling for attention on Twitter.

Ahem.

He tweeted this, this morning.

Aside from internalized misogyny, why do any women still vote Republican? — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) March 17, 2023

Compared to this nonsense he wrote last year:

I can't fathom the mind of a woman who still votes Republican. I can only feel sorry for whatever story they tell themselves. — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) March 22, 2022

This ‘pastor’ clearly has an issue with Republican women which you know, makes him a misogynist but whatever.

You don't get to tell me what to think, pig. — Boo (@IzaBooboo) March 17, 2023

What she said.

The mansplaining on the beginning of this tweet tells me you don't care what right leaning women think. — Nicole Pinkston🇺🇸 Mrs Pinky (@MRSpinkston85) March 17, 2023

That makes you the misogynist, right there. — MoodyRedhead (@moodyredhead) March 17, 2023

Doncha just love questions like this? Those which seek to foment a healthy discussion from a point of curiosity and mutual understanding – starting from a viewpoint of shame labelling Kudos! — Cheesetrader (@cheesetrader1) March 17, 2023

What's more misogynistic than a man making a blanket judgement about how women vote? — Zotzer (@zotzer) March 17, 2023

Oh yeah, you're the guy who says "Don't be a jerk" but never follows your own advice. — Christy Waters (@ThatChristyChic) March 17, 2023

Yeah, he’s a jerk.

Not EVEN sorry.

Because the left is doing everything it can to erase women. — TaraW (@TaraW500) March 17, 2023

While there are plenty of intelligent actual REPUBLICAN women on the thread calling this ‘pastor’ out, the number of misogynist douchebags blaming racism, oppression, and talking about Republican women being bossed around by their husbands … what a bunch of clueless morons.

And it only makes sense that they follow one of the biggest and most clueless morons of all.

