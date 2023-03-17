This Stanford story is just unbelievable. Ok, so that’s not fair, sadly it’s all too believable BUT luckily, the bada*ses at the Free Beacon have been all over it. We especially like how the Stanford students who terrorized a dean and their fellow students basically for wrong-think are now angry that we know who they are.

These same students complaining that Free Beacon covering them will result in targeting and bullying LITERALLY targeted and bullied their fellow students. And a DEAN. Remember kids, karma is only a b*tch when you are first. Take a look at this thread from Aaron Sibarium:

NEW: The same students who plastered the names and faces of the Stanford Federalist Society all over the school are now demanding anonymity from the Free Beacon. They say we've violated their right to privacy by identifying them. You can't make it up.🧵 https://t.co/ZESNwGzLl1 — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) March 17, 2023

Wow, woke garbage and identity politics have turned Stanford into a serious s**thole.

Sorry, not EVEN sorry.

On Sunday, I identified board members of the Stanford National Lawyers Guild–one of the groups responsible for the posters–who in a public statement described the protest as "Stanford Law School at its best." A few hours later, the board demanded I redact their names. — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) March 17, 2023

Oopsie.

One of the board members, Lily Bou, demanding that we remove her name and those of her classmates. "Listing our names serves no purpose other than to invite abuse and harassment," she wrote in an email. I wonder what purpose the posters of the fedsoc board served. — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) March 17, 2023

Ooh, ooh … WE KNOW!

"You do not have our permission to reference or quote any portion of this email in a future piece," she added. Needless to say, that's not how the First Amendment works. — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) March 17, 2023

Nope, not in the least.

Gosh, you’d think a Stanford student would know better.

We've gotten similar complaints about publishing images—pulled from social media—of Stanford Law School dean Jenny Martinez's classroom, which protesters covered end to end in flyers after she issued an apology to Judge Duncan. — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) March 17, 2023

We received a note from Mary Cate Hickman demanding that we "anonymize the face of the student in the red hoodie" because "California is a two-party consent state, and you have no right to publish this student's identity/likeness/face without consent." — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) March 17, 2023

Again, no.

As we explain in our editorial: "California is a two-party consent state for the recording of oral communications, not photographs, and even that only pertains to situations in which there is a presumption of privacy." — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) March 17, 2023

Maybe these students should spend more time studying and less time harassing, targeting, and bullying deans and their fellow students.

There is no presumption of privacy in a law school classroom where student activists are snapping photographs and posting them to Instagram, especially in the wake of a nationally televised protest at your law school. — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) March 17, 2023

From our editorial: "What's eminently clear from the drama unfolding in Palo Alto is that while Stanford law students may be the vanguard of an anti-constitutional revolution, they don't know much about the law." — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) March 17, 2023

"Where Stanford has failed to educate them in the limits of privacy and the rights of a free press, we will endeavor to fill the void with our continuing coverage of this ugly affair." — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) March 17, 2023

Get your popcorn, this will likely only get more entertaining.

