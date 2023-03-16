Leave it to Wokal Distance to put together an exceptional thread explaining what woke actually means WHILE also taking the entire narrative, concept, and doctrine (let’s face it, woke is a religion for some people) apart. We’ll leave the important stuff to Wokal since he wrote such an exceptional thread on the topic.

Take a look:

1/

YOU CAN'T DEFINE WOKE! Those who say we can't define woke or that it's just a slur or substitute for the N-word are playing word games in order to undercut your ability to highlight and criticize their ideas. Let's talk about how it works. So, defining "woke" A Thread🧵 pic.twitter.com/rkG5Zp3546 — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) March 16, 2023

Here a woke, there a woke, everywhere a woke woke.

Just had to say that.

We’ll ‘be quiet’ now.

2/

This was sparked by a Television interview where Bethany Mandel, who I consider a friend, was asked by the host Briana Joy Gray to define woke. Unfortunately, Bethany had difficulty giving a definiton, and in the moment just said Woke hard to define.https://t.co/5lBdsrcE4a — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) March 16, 2023

3/

Predictably, this lead to something of a pile on as a tweet of the moment went viral on twitter, with left leaning accounts claiming that when conservatives call things woke, that conservatives use as a slur. Here are just a couple of examples: pic.twitter.com/fdKhbtXfMi — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) March 16, 2023

No one has ever accused Left-leaning accounts of being overly smart.

*shrug*

4/

This is part of a strategy by Critical Social Justice (AKA “woke”) activists to protect their ideology and worldview from criticism. They want prevent us from giving their ideology a name or a label in order to protect it from criticism. Let's look at exactly how it works. — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) March 16, 2023

5/

You will likely have heard Social Justice activists say things like: "White privilege is a product of systemically racist social structures which center whiteness and marginalize people of color while reproducing white supremacy. This reinforces dominant power structures… — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) March 16, 2023

They deliberately keep it vague so EVERYTHING is bad that they say is bad.

6/

and a cultural hegemony that benefits cisgendered heterosexual white males at the expense of BIPOC, Latinx, and LGBTQS2+ folx." We've all seen that jargon coming from people with similar views, politics, and ideas, all demanding sweeping social change from the left. — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) March 16, 2023

7/

They may do advocacy in different areas, but the similarity of the language, and the fact they are always concerned with oppression, privilege, systemic power, diversity, equity, inclusion, inequality, sex, race, and gender indicate a coherent worldview is at work here. — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) March 16, 2023

Systemic power.

Systemic racism.

It’s always BIGGER than they can actually explain … so they can blame everything they don’t like ON IT.

8/

But, if we try to name that worldview we're told the name we pick is problematic, wrong, incorrect, bigoted, misleading or otherwise problematic.

Woke, Critical Race Theory, neo-marxism, cultural Marxism, Critical Social Justice…we're told all of these names are problematic. — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) March 16, 2023

9/

This inability to name this ideology prevents people from criticizing the project of social, cultural, and political change coming from the left. The woke want to demand social change without acknowledging, much less defending, the worldview at the center of their project — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) March 16, 2023

10/

Thus we have social and political movements, all of which use similar language, have similar policies, similar concerns, and which work together in “solidarity” with each other, all while claiming that there is no underlying common worldview which can be given a label. — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) March 16, 2023

11/

So I would like to now explain what I think is going on using Zebras as an analogy. This will make sense I promise you. Many animals have fur, feathers, or skin that blends in to their environment. This camouflage helps them blend in and hide. This owl is a fine example: pic.twitter.com/22twrLbf1Z — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) March 16, 2023

This is really good.

12/

Zebras, however, are different. Zebra’s are covered in black and white stripes even though the environment they live in is mostly brown and green. If you see a zebra by itself, it's very easy to see. It's like they have a neon sign over them saying "lions, please eat me"👇 pic.twitter.com/jkrXzwW83I — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) March 16, 2023

13/

So how does Zebra Camouflage work? It's simple: Zebra camouflage works by making zebras blend with the herd so that lions can't focus on any one zebra and target it. For Lions to kill a zebra they need to be able to pick one Zebra, focus on it, and then go after it. But… — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) March 16, 2023

14/

If lions can't pick a target the Zebras are safe. Look at the pictures below and see how hard it would be to keep track of any one Zebra in the herd👇 pic.twitter.com/gZCrylpGuH — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) March 16, 2023

15/

Scientists discovered this as they studied Zebras and got confused about which individual zebra was which, because all the zebras just blend into the herd. So, they tried to fix this by tagging a zebra with red paint so they could keep track of it. Guess what happened? — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) March 16, 2023

16/

The Lions killed the tagged Zebra. A tagged zebra stands out from the herd so lions can tell it apart and focus the hunt on it. If a Zebra gets separated from the herd it loses the benefit of it's camouflage, at which point the lions can focus on it, target it, and kill it. — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) March 16, 2023

17/

This is a great analogy for the game the woke are playing. Once a worldview is named and defined, it can then be pointed out, highlighted, and subjected to criticism. Once you can *IDENTIFY* a worldview or set of ideas you can focus on it and criticize it. — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) March 16, 2023

Bingo.

18/

Naming an idea lets us separate it from the herd of other ideas. The woke don't want us to label to their ideology because if that happens we can tag examples their ideology with a label when we see it. This lets us to highlight it, point it out, and examine it when we see it — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) March 16, 2023

19/

We label and name things to help us "tag" them, so we can point them out and focus on them, the woke are trying desperately to destroy all of our linguistic "tags." Woke activists do not want us to be able to single out their ideas and subject them to criticism. — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) March 16, 2023

Criticism is racist, yo.

20/

Woke ideas can't withstand proper rational and logical analysis. The lions of truth: evidence, logic, rationality, etc, will eat the Zebras of Wokeness, Gender Ideology, Critical Race Theory, and Critical Social Justice for lunch if they can focus on and identify them. — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) March 16, 2023

Woke ideas can't withstand proper rational and logical analysis …

21/

So, to avoid getting eaten by the lions of reason the woke want to make their ideology impossible to focus on and tag, label, or name. They want their ideas to blend in with all our other ideas, as though wokeness fits right alongside reason, evidence, logic, and rationality. — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) March 16, 2023

22/

We need to use labels to be able to point at, highlight, and tag concepts so they can be seen and then examined for criticism. Using labels like "woke," "CRT," AND "Critical Social Justice," lets us tag woke ideas so we can hold them up to the light and examine them. — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) March 16, 2023

And they quickly claim those things aren't happening.

See a pattern yet?

See a pattern yet?

22/

This is what the woke want to avoid. What the woke want is to act like all the bits of woke activism we see are unconnected phenomena spontaneously springing fourth in the name of justice in an organic and decentralized way. — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) March 16, 2023

23/

They want to act as though things like BLM, Defund the Police, “Diversity, equity, and Inclusion,” and Drag Queen Story Hour are diffuse and unconnected movements when in fact they are all connected by their adherence to an underlying worldview and ideology. — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) March 16, 2023

They are all connected.

24/

Do not let them use linguistic and rhetorical sleight of hand to hide their worldview. You do not need to give an exhaustive definition in every conversation. All you need is a definition of wokeness that communicates its ideas in a clear way so people can examine it. — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) March 16, 2023

25/

Neil Shenvi has offered a definition of wokeness which fits into a single tweet, and which will work in a pinch if you find yourself on the spot with a woke activist:https://t.co/p2pA5FiZGM — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) March 16, 2023

26/

Another short definition that fits in a tweet comes to use from @wil_da_beast630 and this is another short definition that you can use if a woke activist tries to say you don;t know what woke is, or that "woke" is just a slur.https://t.co/ROhwI99LSh — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) March 16, 2023

Simple.

Still stupid, but simple.

27/

Below, I have given a more comprehensive definition of wokeness. With a proper definition of wokeness now in view we should now proceed to make sure that we carefully, accurately, and carefully label things as Critical Social Justice or “Woke” when they fit that definition. pic.twitter.com/QyhivB27w4 — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) March 16, 2023

28/

The woke activists who labelled everyone they disagree with as: -racist

-bigot

-sexist

-white supremacist

-nazi

-fascist

-transphobe

-homophobe

-ableist

-misogynist

-anti-black Absolutely do not get to complain when we label them as "woke." — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) March 16, 2023

29/

Label fairly, use labels from their literature, and label accurately, do not hesitate to label those woke ideas and then subject those woke ideas to the bright light of rigorous criticism and analysis. — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) March 16, 2023

Told you this was damn good.

***

