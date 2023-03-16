Leave it to Wokal Distance to put together an exceptional thread explaining what woke actually means WHILE also taking the entire narrative, concept, and doctrine (let’s face it, woke is a religion for some people) apart. We’ll leave the important stuff to Wokal since he wrote such an exceptional thread on the topic.

Take a look:

Here a woke, there a woke, everywhere a woke woke.

Just had to say that.

We’ll ‘be quiet’ now.

No one has ever accused Left-leaning accounts of being overly smart.

*shrug*

They deliberately keep it vague so EVERYTHING is bad that they say is bad.

Trending

Systemic power.

Systemic racism.

It’s always BIGGER than they can actually explain … so they can blame everything they don’t like ON IT.

This is really good.

Bingo.

Criticism is racist, yo.

Woke ideas can’t withstand proper rational and logical analysis … 

And they quickly claim those things aren’t happening.

See a pattern yet?

They are all connected.

Simple.

Still stupid, but simple.

Told you this was damn good.

***

Related:

Ted Lieu gets WORKED after trying to pick a fight with Ben Shapiro over solving ‘child hunger’

‘Get the Hell OUT’: Chicago reporter TORCHES Lori Lightfoot and it’s SPECTACULAR (watch)

Paging Liz Cheney and LITTLE Adam: Body cam #J6footage debunks 1 of the BIGGEST J6 claims (watch)

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to save 40%!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bethany MandelthreadWokal Distancewoke