As we’ve said in the past we’re certainly not experts when it comes to any of this J6 stuff BUT you’d think this body cam footage that shows it was teargas being shot into the crowd and NOT a Trump tweet about Pence that caused supporters to rush through police lines would be kinda sorta and totally a big deal.

Or you know, at least pertinent to the J6 Committee.

Then again, the J6 Committee Chairman already claimed they didn’t see the footage or something.

This is … just unacceptable.

🚨DOJ CAUGHT LYING ABOUT J6🚨 CBS reports DOJ claim that Trump tweet about Pence caused supporters to rush through police lines at 2:24 Bodycam video shows the truth At 2:26 a cop shot a tear gas grenade *into police lines* causing them to retreat for air Crowds then moved in https://t.co/RedrIbzbzg pic.twitter.com/TEAtKNMYtL — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) March 15, 2023

This seems pretty important.

Right?

That the tear gas used by police caused the police line to fail — half the officers did not have the necessary gas masks — was testified by by MPD Sgt. Mastony in the trial U.S. v. McCaughey in August 2022. He put the time at 2:25. He called for his platoon to fall back after… https://t.co/BOLonkhTEV — Shipwreckedcrew.substack.com (@shipwreckedcrew) March 16, 2023

And yet they continued to push the narrative that Trump caused the riot.

Sorry, insurrection.

This thing just stinks more and more.

Where did they think the ppl would go after firing INTO the crowd? Gassing the front line would force them back not in the middle. One officer said to fire it over the scaffolding which was in the middle of the crowd. — Rosie Little White Squaw (@Rosie13917208) March 16, 2023

We need to find the cop who shot the tear gas to start it, and look at his communications. Done at the right time for the narrative. — Ted E. Bear (@TedEBear607) March 16, 2023

Panic by police?? — Dele (@deb_helf) March 16, 2023

Why did they fire the tear gas in the first place. There was no reason to do so. — RobUsakowski (@RobUsakowski) March 16, 2023

If we allow ourselves to wear a little tinfoil hat for a moment we can think of a reason or two for them to do so.

Ahem.

