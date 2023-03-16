Oh look, another Democrat attacking parents. Classy. Ok, to be fair, Flanagan is only trashing parents who refuse to buy into the trans-HYPE that is devastating minors all across this country. Children have no place in making decisions that will permanently alter their lives and BODIES … and parents who know better are GOOD PARENTS. Parents who are willing to say no KNOWING idiots like Flanagan will try insulting them, they are good parents.

Let’s not pretend Flanagan would know a good parent if one fell out of the sky, landed on her face, and started to wiggle.

Watch:

These people are so broken.

That’s the fear.

Yup.

If you’re a good parent, yeah.

Heh.

REEEEE.

BAD PARENTS! GOOD PARENTS WOULD HAVE LET ‘EM BE A FIRETRUCK!

***

***

