Oh look, another Democrat attacking parents. Classy. Ok, to be fair, Flanagan is only trashing parents who refuse to buy into the trans-HYPE that is devastating minors all across this country. Children have no place in making decisions that will permanently alter their lives and BODIES … and parents who know better are GOOD PARENTS. Parents who are willing to say no KNOWING idiots like Flanagan will try insulting them, they are good parents.

Let’s not pretend Flanagan would know a good parent if one fell out of the sky, landed on her face, and started to wiggle.

Watch:

MN Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan on sex changes for minors: "When our children tell us who they are, it is our job as grown-ups to listen and to believe them. That's what it means to be a good parent." pic.twitter.com/WNXjGRgjsm — Alpha News (@AlphaNewsMN) March 15, 2023

These people are so broken.

There is an implied threat here that if you are not a "good parent", the state will remove the child and assign them a good parent That's the next stop on this road https://t.co/EsGH9j3fha — PoliMath (@politicalmath) March 16, 2023

That’s the fear.

Yup.

I protected my kids from people like you. — Among the Wildflowers (@deaflibertarian) March 16, 2023

So, should parents listen when their 9 year old child tells them they want a tattoo? Or a beer? or a gun? — Shay Patrick Cormac (@ShayCormac_1) March 16, 2023

How do trans babies tell you who they are? — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) March 16, 2023

Minnesota is absolutely lost. Their brains have freezer burn or gangrene. No good parent is led around by their child’s whims, naïveté, ignorance, or juvenile thinking. Good parents are the guardrails keeping kids safe while maturing. @peggyflanagan — BeeLady🐝 (@miamivandynyu) March 16, 2023

So if they tell you they are an astronaut, immediately launch them into space — Cryssie Adams (@CryssieGA) March 16, 2023

If you’re a good parent, yeah.

Heh.

1. It’s the duty of adults to PROTECT children. Sacrificing their minds & bodies to the gender cult is vile abuse

2. Mass gender confusion is not coming from children but the twisted culture adults impose on them

3. We don’t give diet pills and lap bands to anemic anorexic girls — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) March 16, 2023

REEEEE.

My kids thought they were super heroes. Letting them jump off the roof to prove would have possibly killed them. — Shane Hazel (@ShaneTHazel) March 16, 2023

When my son was little, he wanted us to refer to him as a pirate. Today, he's a grown man who has a great job and is very successful. And no, he no longer refers to himself as a pirate. 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 — Cindy (@asheborn57) March 16, 2023

That’s the exact opposite of what a parent is supposed to do. — Danny Able (@DK_Able) March 16, 2023

When I was three, I wanted to be a firetruck. WHY WOULDN'T MY PARENTS LISTEN TO ME!? — THE Crapplefratz (Accept no substitutes) (@Crapplefratz) March 16, 2023

BAD PARENTS! GOOD PARENTS WOULD HAVE LET ‘EM BE A FIRETRUCK!

***

Related:

Oh honey, NO: Kamala Harris tries correcting DeSantis on his Ukraine war comments and BAHAHA (watch)

Dave Rubin decimates Ted Lieu while giving MASTERCLASS on the meaning of WOKE in BRUTAL thread

WATCH protesters HECKLE Kamala Harris after Stephen Colbert appearance and LOL-ouch (video)

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to save 40%!