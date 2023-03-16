After Kamala Harris appeared on Stephen Colbert, it would appear protesters showed up to heckle the vice president and … wow.

Yikes.

Ouch.

Maybe it’s too early yet and this editor needs more caffeine BUT it sounds like one guy calls her a tampon. See if you can hear it, watch:

We hear a lot more than just ‘lock her up’.

Ahem.

And considering they record this in New York? Wow.

He always does.

He hasn’t been ‘funny’ in a long time. Remember his COVID vaccine dancers? Dude is a hot mess thanks to his desperation to be politically relevant.

We wept.

JUST kidding.

Hey, it’s the little things that make us all happy, right?

People protesting without setting fires, assaulting cops, and looting Targets.

Crazy.

