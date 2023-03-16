After Kamala Harris appeared on Stephen Colbert, it would appear protesters showed up to heckle the vice president and … wow.

Yikes.

Ouch.

Maybe it’s too early yet and this editor needs more caffeine BUT it sounds like one guy calls her a tampon. See if you can hear it, watch:

BREAKING: Kamala Harris was just heckled by protesters chanting “LOCK HER UP” after taping The Late Show with Steven Colbert pic.twitter.com/PiNorNDAb7 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) March 16, 2023

We hear a lot more than just ‘lock her up’.

Ahem.

And considering they record this in New York? Wow.

Betcha Gutfeld still beat Colbert — Kieran (@photosbykieran) March 16, 2023

He always does.

When this society finally comes to its senses, Steven Colbert will be remembered in the same vain as Lord Haw Haw and Tokyo Rose. — Wayne Tompkins (@WayneTompkinsBA) March 16, 2023

He hasn’t been ‘funny’ in a long time. Remember his COVID vaccine dancers? Dude is a hot mess thanks to his desperation to be politically relevant.

We wept.

JUST kidding.

The New York I remember living in, working in. Stay strong, God Bless! — John Putnam (@jput56) March 16, 2023

I’m a (tiny) bit ashamed at how happy this makes me… — Diane Hardwick (@DianeHardwick) March 16, 2023

Hey, it’s the little things that make us all happy, right?

Strange, I didn't see any of those protesters damaging anything at all. . — pops316 (@pops3162) March 16, 2023

People protesting without setting fires, assaulting cops, and looting Targets.

Crazy.

***

Related:

Glenn Greenwald DRAGS media using MAGA Trump/Right to push digital censorship (Matt Taibbi assist)

Oversight Committee reveals 1st ‘suspicious activity report’ shows China sent money to 3 Bidens (thread)

And here we GOOO! House Republicans win access to Biden’s foreign banking documents

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to save 40%!