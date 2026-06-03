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Rep. Shri Thanedar Gets Cooked by Markwayne Mullin Over ‘Racist’ DHS Social Media Posts

Brett T. | 5:00 PM on June 03, 2026
Michael Buck/Wood-TV8 via AP, POOL, File

As Twitchy reported earlier, Sen. Marco Rubio successfully clowned Rep. Sara Jacobs, who used a Foreign Affairs Committee meeting to try to make fun of Rubio's shoes. Our own Just Mindy, who's a sweetheart, described "big-eared" Jacobs as "a solid 5 on a good day."

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Now we move on to Rep. Shri Thanedar, the impeachment-happy congressman with the wig and the eyebrows drawn on with a Sharpie, trying to get tough with DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin. Thanedar demanded to know when the Department of Homeland Security would stop using its social media accounts "to spread bigoted and racist words and imagery, promoting great replacement theory." Mullin wasn't having it.

… supporting the guy that's got a Nazi tattoo on his chest."

Here's the video:

The post continues:

… his CHEST in Maine!

THANEDAR: I have the facts!

MULLIN: No, there IS no facts. You throw out Nazism, that's EXACTLY what causes hatred and violence to our officers! You should be ASHAMED!

THANEDAR: It's not my words!

MULLIN: It IS your words...did you endorse the Nazi candidate in Maine?

THANEDAR: Colorado fusion center says white nationalist messaging could lead to violence

MULLIN: Who? What message? Don't give me some left-wing POLL. Give me your specific details about what DHS SAID.

THANEDAR: Let me reclaim my time!

MULLIN: YEAH — you don't want to TALK about it but you want to throw out RACISM all the time at my Department, which ISN'T TRUE.

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

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We're with Mulin. Who? The Colorado Fusion Center says white nationalist messaging could lead to violence? What white nationalist messaging? Any examples? We know how much members of Congress like to blow up X posts at the print shop and display them on easels during hearings.

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He managed to work in "white supremacy" and "great replacement theory," so we guess he got the sound bite he was looking for.

***

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

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CONGRESS DHS HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES MARKWAYNE MULLIN

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