Rep. Shri Thanedar Gets Cooked by Markwayne Mullin Over ‘Racist’ DHS Social Media Posts

As Twitchy reported earlier, Sen. Marco Rubio successfully clowned Rep. Sara Jacobs, who used a Foreign Affairs Committee meeting to try to make fun of Rubio's shoes. Our own Just Mindy, who's a sweetheart, described "big-eared" Jacobs as "a solid 5 on a good day."

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Now we move on to Rep. Shri Thanedar, the impeachment-happy congressman with the wig and the eyebrows drawn on with a Sharpie, trying to get tough with DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin. Thanedar demanded to know when the Department of Homeland Security would stop using its social media accounts "to spread bigoted and racist words and imagery, promoting great replacement theory." Mullin wasn't having it.

NEW: DHS Secretary Mullin clashes with Rep. Shri Thandedar (D-MI) in House hearing:



THANEDAR: "When will you stop DHS from using its social media accounts to spread bigoted and racist words and imagery, promoting great replacement theory?"



MULLIN: "Your party is the one that's… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 3, 2026

… supporting the guy that's got a Nazi tattoo on his chest."

Here's the video:

🚨 HOLY SMOKES. DHS Sec. Markwayne Mullin just OBLITERATED Indian Rep. Shri Thanedar 🔥



THANEDAR: When will you stop spreading bigoted and racist words?



MULLIN: It's INTERESTING you make those claims with no facts yet YOUR party is the one supporting a guy with a NAZI TATTOO on… pic.twitter.com/VwpVuofcY0 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 3, 2026

The post continues:

… his CHEST in Maine! THANEDAR: I have the facts! MULLIN: No, there IS no facts. You throw out Nazism, that's EXACTLY what causes hatred and violence to our officers! You should be ASHAMED! THANEDAR: It's not my words! MULLIN: It IS your words...did you endorse the Nazi candidate in Maine? THANEDAR: Colorado fusion center says white nationalist messaging could lead to violence MULLIN: Who? What message? Don't give me some left-wing POLL. Give me your specific details about what DHS SAID. THANEDAR: Let me reclaim my time! MULLIN: YEAH — you don't want to TALK about it but you want to throw out RACISM all the time at my Department, which ISN'T TRUE. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

We're with Mulin. Who? The Colorado Fusion Center says white nationalist messaging could lead to violence? What white nationalist messaging? Any examples? We know how much members of Congress like to blow up X posts at the print shop and display them on easels during hearings.

"Colorado fusion center"



What the hell is that? An Asian restaurant in Denver? — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) June 3, 2026

“Colorado fusion center says…”



These guys are so desperate now that they can’t quote SPLC bs anymore. — Rebecca Tucker (@RebeccaTucker85) June 3, 2026

Thanedar can barely speak English. The fact that people voted him into office is crazy to me. — Taran (@TaranPHX) June 3, 2026

The more I see this guy the more I am convinced he is an alien from outer space in a poorly designed human suit attempting to speak English. 🤣 — Pledged Allegiance to the Republic (@PARepublic) June 3, 2026

How did anyone look at cartoon character Thanedar and decide they wanted him to be their congressman? — Jeff (@Jeff_mortensen) June 3, 2026

How did this guy get elected? It's not a joke question.



Is he an official naturalized citizen or is it a fake certificate?



His English is so broken that it sounds like he barely arrived in the free world. — Djw 829 (@Djw829) June 3, 2026

Who can take Tattoo seriously and why is this idiot in Congress? pic.twitter.com/zpcyiNCcgW — Freckles (@FLAGal1234) June 3, 2026

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47 years in the US and he still speaks like he arrived last month. — KimKim 🇺🇸 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@extrakimkim) June 3, 2026

I do love it when some foreigner who we imported for no discernible reason lectures us on our immigration law enforcement. — Aspen Columbus (@DoCoChieftain) June 3, 2026

He managed to work in "white supremacy" and "great replacement theory," so we guess he got the sound bite he was looking for.

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