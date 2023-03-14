Yesterday we saw a thread from Julie Kelly about the FBI deleting emails/evidence in the Proud Boys case, and today we are seeing this about China and the Bidens from Jonathan Turley. Seems like there is an awful lot of corruption in our government …

You just thought or said to yourself, ‘No shiznit, Sherlock,’ except YOU said the real curse while I can’t. Or something similar, right? Every time we think we can’t possibly see something else more disturbing or disheartening about our own government, this administration finds a new way to prove us wrong.

Which is really not a good thing.

Check out this thread from Turley about the first suspicious activity report related to the Biden Family:

Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R., Ky) revealed this morning that the first SARs report shows money going from China to "three" Biden family members including one not previously discussed as a recipient of such money. https://t.co/il1O6sGzWt — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) March 14, 2023

From Jonathan Turley:

For years, members of Congress have asked for access to suspicious activity reports (SARs) related to the Biden family’s foreign business deals. Those efforts were cut off by the Biden Administration and the Democratically controlled houses of Congress. Even after the GOP took over the House, however, the Treasury Department continued to refuse to turn over the SARs. While the GOP had to threaten hearings with Treasury officials, the department has finally relented. It now appears that time is up for Hunter Biden on the SARs fight and it could finally answer a number of questions over the alleged influence peddling of the Biden family. It may also put pressure on the Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss, who is looking into possible criminal conduct by Hunter Biden.

Oopsie.

Who are the two other Bidens?

We have a few ideas.

*cough cough*

…It is not clear who the third Biden would be and Comer is not saying at this time. However, this is an example of why such transparency is needed to fully understand the scope of the alleged influence peddling by the Biden family. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) March 14, 2023

Jim? Jill? Who could it be now?

…While Democrats and legal analysts routinely point out that influence peddling is not necessarily a crime, it is a form of corruption. Indeed, influence peddling is a virtual cottage industry in D.C. This could be the first opening of a Pandora's Box. https://t.co/gdbYXMnwc4 — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) March 14, 2023

Again, we’re certainly not experts on any of this BUUUUT it sure seems pretty important.

And corrupt.

And dangerous.

Just sayin’.

