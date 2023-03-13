No big deal … just the FBI deleting emails related to the Proud Boys case that should have been given to the defense. Nope, nothing to see here.

It feels like we say this more and more, but it’s shocking that these sorts of things are happening in America. Maybe with the current administration, it shouldn’t be all that shocking. Julie Kelly continues to keep track of what is happening with J6 prisoners, and today she shared a breaking thread about the Proud Boys case that is pretty damn damning.

Take a gander:

BREAKING: Public defender for Zachary Rehl–whose emails were surveilled by FBI and apparently shared with prosecutors–filed motion this morning to dismiss case against him pic.twitter.com/dFSFx6lfiL — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) March 13, 2023

WHOA – if I am reading this correctly, it appears that FBI deleted messages related to Proud Boys case, evidence required to be produced to defense. pic.twitter.com/bXwLx15hKl — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) March 13, 2023

Gosh, that’s not a good thing. Hey, we’re clearly not experts here on this subject matter but it doesn’t take a great legal mind to know they shouldn’t be deleting evidence.

And there ya go. Judge Tim Kelly once again rubber stamping DOJ demands. “Much ado about nothing,” lol Keep in mind Kelly is a longtime creature of DOJ—he worked for years in DC US Atty office, the same office prosecuting every J6 case. 🍌 republic pic.twitter.com/CpeYFIqzs7 — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) March 13, 2023

Unbelievable. Judge Kelly is an absolute disgrace He also denied numerous change of venue motions. pic.twitter.com/l6oXitA6mh — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) March 13, 2023

And jury can’t hear about reference to destroyed evidence bc the government claimed—without evidence, as defense pointed out—it related to an old case. Keep in mind—this is all evidence DOJ gave to defense. FBI agent gave contrary testimony to what messages revealed. pic.twitter.com/OEIJkjV0va — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) March 13, 2023

So, the FBI agent lied.

“Unsworn statement… that on its face does not appear benign”. https://t.co/hN139tYZi7 — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) March 13, 2023

FBI just looks worse and worse and worse.

Because cases that have nothing to do with the current case at hand are always kept on the same spreadsheet. 🤡 Court. — KatWrap (@katwrappah) March 13, 2023

Federal Judges are just a joke now…pathetic — VincentFerrerNow (@VFerrerNow) March 13, 2023

When is DESTROYING evidence allowed? Unless it hurts the prosecution, that's when. — Anvilhead64 (@47WillysCJ2) March 13, 2023

