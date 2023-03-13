Oh sad, silly, ridiculous, grifting, The Lincoln Project – we can DEFINITELY think of a bigger liar than Tucker Carlson.

#GetAMirror

We get it, they tweet, write, say, and produce a lot of stupid stuff but this was dumb even for them. They had to know what the majority of responses would be. Then again, they are trending BUT not in a good way soooo … yeah.

This is what we call ‘low-hanging fruit’ but the day after we lose an hour for some stupid reason we’ll take an easy one to write about until the caffeine really and truly hits the ol’ bloodstream.

Name someone who's lied to you more than Tucker Carlson. I'm still thinking. — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) March 12, 2023

It didn’t take much ‘thinking’ for most of Twitter to drag the ever-loving SNOT out of them. You don’t have to be a fan of Tucker to know TLP is the last group that should be calling anyone ELSE a liar.

The Lincoln Project. That was easy. — Jswarens (@jeff_swarens) March 13, 2023

That WAS easy.

The Lincoln Project. — squatchy (@mynameissquatch) March 13, 2023

Your founders. — David Giglio (@DavidGiglioCA) March 13, 2023

Oh I Know..

The Lincoln Project !! — D Sprinkle 🚛💨💕 (@dalonnas_60) March 13, 2023

Sensing a theme here.

The Lincoln Project. — Vin 🇺🇸 (@VinceGottalotta) March 13, 2023

The Lincoln Project has and that was verified, this group is pure trash. No one has ever verified or proven Tucker's words with facts to the contrary, they only spew hate and anger being biased against him. That is how you know he is right. — TurnedOnMyBatSignalforHelp (@MediaknowJ) March 13, 2023

Look in the mirror, you clown. pic.twitter.com/4zYgP1SBnF — Rvolt24 – Faks Herstorian (@rvolt24) March 13, 2023

The Lincoln Project. — Realignment Politics (@rp_polirea) March 13, 2023

Oooh, there’s a different take.

And also, accurate.

The Lincoln Project. They come to mind.https://t.co/ucnW0dl2GC — sphogan (@sphogan) March 13, 2023

Oof.

Got a mirror? — Drain Bamage (@IsDrainBamaged) March 12, 2023

Adam Schiff. Hillary Clinton. Chuck Schumer. Nancy Pelosi. — 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 Joy Middaugh 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JoyMiddaugh) March 12, 2023

All good but ultimately … The Lincoln Project wins.

And loses at the same time, so it works out nicely.

***

Related:

Matt Walsh OWNS David French in heated back and forth about protecting CHILDREN from (trans) mutilation

Wonder how much further Adam Schiff’s eyes bugged out of his head tweeting THIS #SVBCollapse doozy

Biden gives 2-minute speech blaming Trump for #SVBCollapse then bravely RUNS AWAY from press (watch)

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to save 40%!