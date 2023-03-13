Biden did what he always does when there’s a problem in America these days … he blamed Trump. Even as recently with the Ease Palestine, OH derailment, they all tried blaming Trump even when the literal people working with the trains said this was not the case.

So his short, crappy speech this morning about Silicon Valley Bank collapsing should come as no surprise to anyone.

Watch this clown show:

This reminds us of how Obama spent his entire eight years in office blaming W. for his crap economy, only to turn around and try to claim Trump’s economy. And what’s really sad about all of this is the idiots who believe them and think WE’RE the liars for pointing out the reality of this administration.

That being said, we’re not sure Biden is doing himself any favors with the press when he keeps running away from them.

Run, Joe, RUUUUUN. Or you know, waddle, whatever it is he does.

Shouldn’t all deposits be insured?

Ooooh, good one.

No wonder Joe didn’t want to answer.

Reagan just rolled over in his grave.

He really is.

Democrats are the party of the rich.

Twenty years from now they’ll be claiming the parties switched places or something.

This represents SOOOO many aspects of Biden’s presidency.

And it just keeps getting worse.

***

