Biden did what he always does when there’s a problem in America these days … he blamed Trump. Even as recently with the Ease Palestine, OH derailment, they all tried blaming Trump even when the literal people working with the trains said this was not the case.

So his short, crappy speech this morning about Silicon Valley Bank collapsing should come as no surprise to anyone.

Watch this clown show:

BIDEN: "During the Obama/Biden administration, we put in place tough requirements on banks…to make sure that the crisis we saw in 2008 would not happen again. Unfortunately, the last administration rolled back some of these requirements." pic.twitter.com/BHz4gzOQxy — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 13, 2023

This reminds us of how Obama spent his entire eight years in office blaming W. for his crap economy, only to turn around and try to claim Trump’s economy. And what’s really sad about all of this is the idiots who believe them and think WE’RE the liars for pointing out the reality of this administration.

That being said, we’re not sure Biden is doing himself any favors with the press when he keeps running away from them.

Run, Joe, RUUUUUN. Or you know, waddle, whatever it is he does.

Joe Biden darts for the door, taking no questions from reporters. pic.twitter.com/rPmB8S4hd2 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 13, 2023

Shouldn’t all deposits be insured?

Ooooh, good one.

No wonder Joe didn’t want to answer.

BREAKING: Biden gives speech on #SVBCollapse, “We’re from the government, and we’re here to help…” pic.twitter.com/lcjRVLPB4H — Patrick Henningsen (@21WIRE) March 13, 2023

Reagan just rolled over in his grave.

#Biden gave 2 min speech and ran away with out taking any questions from Press. Biden blamed Trump for the banking collapse. Brandon. — Patrick Henningsen (@21WIRE) March 13, 2023

“Investors will not be protected.” Regardless, #Biden just dog-whistled a run on bank stocks. Watch. #SVBCollapse — Patrick Henningsen (@21WIRE) March 13, 2023

That phrase is more frightening than any other phrase i've ever heard. — 🔥FliptheScript (@Maga091123) March 13, 2023

"We’re from the government, and we’re here to prop up the woketopian agenda and their sugar daddies." ~ Brandon — Howard Stallings (@JacksonHolly) March 13, 2023

Banks have bail in and we're not required to retain customer deposits at all since COVID. His statement that deposits are safe is a complete lie. — Patrick ryan (@Patricryan11) March 13, 2023

Hunter's dad is insufferable! 😠 — SBurlingame (@SBurlingame3) March 13, 2023

He really is.

Democrats are the party of the rich.

Twenty years from now they’ll be claiming the parties switched places or something.

This represents SOOOO many aspects of Biden’s presidency.

And it just keeps getting worse.

