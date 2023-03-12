At this point, it would only really be newsworthy if Biden DIDN’T leave the White House for Delaware over the weekend. Remember how the media, Lefties, Never Trump, etc screeched every time Trump golfed? But you know, it’s ok when their guy is absent, a lot.

Or maybe we should just say absent-minded.

Watch.

Biden retreats to Delaware for yet another weekend vacation — his 67th trip to Delaware since taking office. He has spent 309 days — 40% of his presidency — on vacation. pic.twitter.com/V6BkeWRN07 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 11, 2023

That’s a lot of time away from his job.

Most people would you know, at least be in trouble for taking that much time off. And oh look, there’s little Adam Kinzinger doing his part to solidify his cred as a political analyst on CNN.

Yeah, we laugh every time we write that out as well.

Biden is from Delaware. It’s home. Every member of congress goes home every weekend. The cheap shots take away from when you have legit criticism, but you gotta keep feeding the dopamine machine!! More and more outrage, faster and faster! https://t.co/jBijKJYR7v — Adam Kinzinger #fella (@AdamKinzinger) March 11, 2023

Maybe Adam missed it, but Biden isn’t in Congress.

Then again, neither is Adam sooo …

Don’t worry, Joe, Adam has your back.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Awful take from a huge traitor. Biden isn’t a member of Congress. He’s the president. And we, the Americans, pay for his house in DC. He should probably hang out there occasionally. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) March 11, 2023

Sorry fella, using a large air force jet(this weekend a C-32A, but often one of the VC-25s), and an extra C-17 full of USSS/SUVs, and then the circling oiler(s) for the whole weekend is an excessive waste of taxpayer money. It's grotesque, especially with americans suffering. — Matthew S Harrison (@MatthewSHarriso) March 11, 2023

Additionally the hourly flight costs of his movements:

C-32A $43K/hr

VC-25 $161K/hr

C-17 $24K/hr

KC-10 $21K/hr

KC-135 $20K/hr

Often an E4 follows him lately-and they cost $350k/Hr to operate.

Add Marine 1, SUV fuel, Lodging for USSS.

It's grotesque — Matthew S Harrison (@MatthewSHarriso) March 11, 2023

He’s President, his home is supposed to be the White House. — 𝕂𝕣𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕟𝕊𝕡𝕖𝕔𝕚𝕒𝕝𝕂🇦🇽 (@CallMeK1123) March 11, 2023

Biden has spent 40% of his time in office away from the WH — Shay Patrick Cormac (@ShayCormac_1) March 11, 2023

Then again, this may not be such a bad thing considering how awful Joe really is.

The guy works about 6 hours per week. Those are rookie numbers! A President should be able to work 90+ hours per week but you know nothing about that life. — Sir Tweet (@ScottFishman) March 11, 2023

Seems awfully bad for the environment to have 435 members of Congress hopping a plane every Friday and then taking one back every Sunday, really — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) March 11, 2023

Right?

Talk about a completely out-of-touch with reality tweet from Kinzinger.

Many of us truly don’t care If he goes home each weekend. We get this way after years of hearing about Trump golfing on the weekend. And libs listing how expensive it was for him to go to his home in NY or Fl.

You can hate it, but look at the libs who started it. — 🇺🇸Dannytheman🇺🇸 (@DannyMacShoot) March 12, 2023

That CNN contract must be crazy. It literally turned you into a communist. — Alex 🛸👽 (@Rabidcow1) March 11, 2023

When do you go away again? — Jim, “The” Average Guy (@avgchiefsfan) March 12, 2023

If that 40% number is real, that seems a little excessive. Don’t really care if he’s just leaving for the weekend. 2/7 is ~28%, for reference. That’s basically working 4 day work weeks. — Jacob Fulcher (@_Jacob_Fulcher) March 12, 2023

It’s math, Adam.

I'd expect my President to live in the White House for at least most of his term. He represents America, not the citizen's of Delaware. Biden is a part-time president. — Jemal Baraka (@JemalBaraka) March 12, 2023

Will you just switch to the Democratic Party already and get it over with? — The Girl That Wasn’t There (@IndyAnn64366140) March 12, 2023

Seriously.

***

