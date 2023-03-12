Now, we know we’re not supposed to talk about Antifa being at the Capitol on January 6th because that’s somehow A CONSPIRACY THEORY and if we even talk about it we’re evil, white-nationalist, insurrectionists who want to kill grandma by not wearing a mask in public or something BUT …

This sure as heck looks really suspicious.

And the fact the cop talks so calmly to them through the window? What the Heck?

Just watch, maybe you guys can figure it out.

NEW: Some actually newsworthy footage that was just released in connection with a Jan. 6 trial of Ed Badalian, the InfoWars superfan whose buddy drove a stun gun into Mike Fanone's neck during the Capitol siege. From inside a trashed suite of Senate hideaway offices: pic.twitter.com/CxDgR8v4AA — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) March 7, 2023

Wow.

I can also report that a witness testified under oath last week that rioters defecated in that suite. — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) March 7, 2023

Yeah, this just does not read as MAGA.

Something seems really off.

Pardon us while we adjust our tinfoil but yeah … these people look like Antifa.

And what the heck were they doing in the Senate hideaway offices? Aren’t they ‘hidden’ for a reason?

It would be fascinating to evaluate all of the arrests from that day. Who was prosecuted, who was released by political affiliation. — Warren Hall (@Woodrup) March 11, 2023

I find it odd they exited to an area that was Behind the police line. — dorothy1961👠 (@dorothy1961) March 11, 2023

I still can't see how ANYONE can consider even a mass act of Trespassing and vandalism is an "attempt to overthrow" the government. — Raymond Small (@SITH4Christ) March 11, 2023

Definitely not Trump supporters — where the military,? 🤔🤷‍♂️🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲 (@rockinrobbbin) March 11, 2023

This looks like – John Earle Sullivan, leftist activist JaydenX. Why is he looking for Intel?? pic.twitter.com/TXKvo0ju4z — jimmy.lionstar (@JLionstar) March 11, 2023

Ok, so we just noticed when we put this tweet into our article it was marked as ‘potentially sensitive content’.

WTF?

Why is no one talking about John Sullivan/JaydenX — Angel Roark (@AngelRoark13) March 11, 2023

Fair question.

Maybe now that more people have access to ALL of the footage we’ll get some answers.

