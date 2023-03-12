Like far too many white, male college students across the country, this young man has been programmed by our Marxist-dominated public education system, social media, Hollywood, Big Tech, and every other industry to believe his sex and his skin color are somehow bad things. Luckily for him, TPUSA’s Savanah Hernandez literally deprogrammed him in real time.

Watch this, it’s pretty kick-a*s.

A college student began explaining his “white privilege” to me, so I decided to take the opportunity to deprogram him in live time: pic.twitter.com/CZGHtZancj — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) March 10, 2023

What rights do you have that I don’t?

They can never answer that because THEY DON’T HAVE MORE RIGHTS than other people based on their skin color or sex.

Period.

The end.

Change the record.

Move on.

This is probably the first non aggressive interaction this kid has had about this topic. 💀 Changin' minds in real time, Sav. 😂 — Dr. Sydney Watson (@SydneyLWatson) March 11, 2023

Seriously.

It's rare that you see one of these where they seem like a decent person, confused maybe but ultimately this guy seems okay. — Naked And Confused (@confused_naked) March 10, 2023

He a good dude. He just a little dumb and scared — SETH WEATHERS (@sethweathers) March 10, 2023

Translation: He’s a non-liberal who thought you were Woke, and only when he realized you aren’t was comfortable to stop with the virtue-signaling… — John Ziegler (@Zigmanfreud) March 10, 2023

I believe he was doing leftist simping based on the assumption that you held those views based on your race. — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) March 11, 2023

Possible.

I’ll never get use to seeing someone apologize for the skin God gave them. — Drea Humphrey – Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) March 11, 2023

Pretty awful.

Bro needs a red pill in his life. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 10, 2023

Bro needs two red pills in his life.

Maybe three.

BUT there is still hope for him yet, obviously.

***

***

