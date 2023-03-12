Like far too many white, male college students across the country, this young man has been programmed by our Marxist-dominated public education system, social media, Hollywood, Big Tech, and every other industry to believe his sex and his skin color are somehow bad things. Luckily for him, TPUSA’s Savanah Hernandez literally deprogrammed him in real time.

Watch this, it’s pretty kick-a*s.

What rights do you have that I don’t?

They can never answer that because THEY DON’T HAVE MORE RIGHTS than other people based on their skin color or sex.

Period.

The end.

Change the record.

Move on.

Trending

Seriously.

Possible.

Pretty awful.

Bro needs two red pills in his life.

Maybe three.

BUT there is still hope for him yet, obviously.

***

Related:

Strange, he doesn’t look like FangFang: Eric Swalwell sends conservative DC_Draino a private message

SHOCKER: Comfortably Smug exposes the REAL issue with Silicon Valley Bank and OMG-LOL we KNEW IT

Keith Olbermann brings a knife to a gunfight with Elon Musk and HOOboy does it EVER it go wrong

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to save 40%!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Savanah Hernandeztpusawhite privilege