Awww, look at Keith Olbermann trying to pick a fight with Elon Musk for attention. Adorbs.

Maybe Keith missed it, but Elon’s career ‘in business’ has made him the wealthiest man in the world so we’re PRETTY sure he knows a thing or two about a career in business. Hey, nobody ever accused Keith of being overly smart or clever … or sane.

Heck, even MSNBC doesn’t want him.

Have you considered a career in business, @elonmusk? pic.twitter.com/qiPQcU6djp — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) March 11, 2023

Look at him using a screenshot of Elon making fun of him for asking people to report Elon’s tweet about the QAnon Shaman. What, like he thinks Elon might delete his tweet or something? Was he trying to show off for the mouthbreathers who still follow and support him for some reason?

Whatever ol’ raging Keith was doing here, it did not go well.

I do hope to succeed in business 🤞 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 11, 2023

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Richest.

Man.

In.

The.

World.

Well make some use of my 47 years in it: don't go into media or social media you'll lose your shirt/mind 🙄 — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) March 12, 2023

Is this Keith admitting he’s lost his shirt and mind?

Hrm.

How many jobs have you been fired from now? 10? 😂😂😂😂burp. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) March 12, 2023

*snort*

pic.twitter.com/DlXlqPuYaP — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) March 11, 2023

We see what they did here.

“Denying a violent event?” We have eyes, Boy. — Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) March 11, 2023

Please keep responding, Keith. Your lack of self awareness is hilarious. — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) March 11, 2023

bro spent 13 hours thinking of this — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) March 12, 2023

That’ll show Elon!

This is one of those retorts that sounds really good in your head but most people delete it once they write it down and realize what a dud it actually is — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) March 11, 2023

What have you built, crazypants? — MoodyRedhead (@moodyredhead) March 11, 2023

A bizarre, one-man podcast people only watch so they can point and laugh?

Hey, we suppose it’s somethin’.

