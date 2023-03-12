Awww, look at Keith Olbermann trying to pick a fight with Elon Musk for attention. Adorbs.

Maybe Keith missed it, but Elon’s career ‘in business’ has made him the wealthiest man in the world so we’re PRETTY sure he knows a thing or two about a career in business. Hey, nobody ever accused Keith of being overly smart or clever … or sane.

Heck, even MSNBC doesn’t want him.

Look at him using a screenshot of Elon making fun of him for asking people to report Elon’s tweet about the QAnon Shaman. What, like he thinks Elon might delete his tweet or something? Was he trying to show off for the mouthbreathers who still follow and support him for some reason?

Whatever ol’ raging Keith was doing here, it did not go well.

Is this Keith admitting he’s lost his shirt and mind?

Hrm.

*snort*

We see what they did here.

That’ll show Elon!

A bizarre, one-man podcast people only watch so they can point and laugh?

Hey, we suppose it’s somethin’.

