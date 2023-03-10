Wow you guys, this J6 ‘stuff’ just gets worse and worse. Yesterday we reported that January 6th Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson said none of the committee members had actually viewed the footage (blamed staffers), and now we’re seeing reports about the DOJ/FBI reportedly having all of the footage soon after the protest/riot but failing to turn it over to the defense of many J6 prisoners.

It’s hard to believe that this happened (is happening) in America.

Jonathan Turley put together a short thread …

Fox News is reporting sources as saying that these videotapes were handed over to the FBI soon after Jan. 6th. If true, the Justice Department did have the evidence and failed to turn it over to the defense as constitutionally required. https://t.co/oRp9oibbTc — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) March 10, 2023

Was it just Chansley’s defense that was not given this footage?

Or is this something that has happened to all of the prisoners?

This is so not good.

…So the DOJ played videotapes for the court to secure the heavy sentence against Chansley while the government allegedly withheld videotapes contradicting that account. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) March 10, 2023

They used the evidence they wanted while withholding evidence from the defense.

In America.

There’s gonna be a lot of retrials, dismissals, and suits. — Elevator Man, 🇺🇸☘️ (@howienudet) March 10, 2023

Certainly, hope so.

Regardless, they have them now and Chansley's case needs to be reopened. — Sam Akoury 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 #Trump2024 #MAGA (@samakoury) March 10, 2023

Illegality every step of the way. It’s extremely alarming. — J3B3ST (@J3B3ST) March 10, 2023

Add all of this to what we’re seeing from the #TwitterFiles and it’s like Americans never really stood a chance one way or another. Government, media, tech … working against everyday Americans to push one very specific, politically convenient narrative.

Scary times.

***

Related:

Glenn Greenwald just needs 2 tweets to take media (Acosta!) and Democrats APART and it’s GLORIOUS

DOOD … wat?! Biden dragged for latest LIE about MAGA Republicans that’s a HUMDINGER even for him

Marine Sgt. Tyler Vargas-Andrews’ Afghanistan testimony makes Biden’s withdrawal look WORSE (watch)

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to save 40%!