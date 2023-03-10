This testimony from Marine Corps sniper Sgt. Tyler Vargas-Andrews about being denied permission to shoot the suicide bomber in Afghanistan that killed 13 service members and over 170 civilians is just heartbreaking. We knew Biden’s withdrawal was thoughtless and dangerous but this … wow.

Why on Earth would they have kept this Marine from saving so many lives? It makes no sense.

Watch:

Sgt. Tyler Vargas-Andrews, a U.S. Marine Corps sniper, tells Congress that he was denied permission to shoot the suicide bomber in Afghanistan that killed 13 service members and over 170 civilians: "Plain and simple, we were ignored. Our expertise was disregarded. No one was… https://t.co/h380txudvE pic.twitter.com/A8mxNlKFkS — kanekoa.substack.com (@KanekoaTheGreat) March 8, 2023

This is Biden’s military.

This was Biden’s withdrawal.

Have we mentioned what a damn disaster Biden is lately?

Sgt. Tyler Vargas-Andrews lost his right arm and left leg in the explosion. pic.twitter.com/P9vm7XxTmD — kanekoa.substack.com (@KanekoaTheGreat) March 8, 2023

Not only was he denied the ability to save hundreds of lives, he was denied the ability to protect and defend himself.

We honor our 13 fallen servicemembers who perished in #Kabul, #Afghanistan on August 26, 2021.

The suicide bomber terror attack (near the gates of the Hamid Karzai International Airport) killed 11 #Marines, one #Navy sailor and one #Army soldier.

God bless their memory. #heroes🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/7oc7JVedPp — Linda Marie Lovison (@lilo623) March 8, 2023

We knew in real time. They sacrificed our brothers and sisters out of cowardice. https://t.co/5PUEQ91DzS — Jason “Storm Chaser” Nelson (@RealJasonNelson) March 8, 2023

They sacrificed them to pretend Biden was doing the right thing, that Biden was doing a good job.

Joe Biden has an unblemished 50 year record of being dangerously wrong on every foreign policy issue. pic.twitter.com/kNA0ycRmax — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) March 9, 2023

Man this is so hard to listen to. Just heartbreaking 💔 Our soldiers deserve better. Someone needs to be held accountable! — Leah Jimenez (@leah_loves_mark) March 8, 2023

Sadly, we’re not holding our breath waiting for anyone to be held accountable any time soon.

Sgt. Tyler Vargus-Andrews is a true hero and I thank him for his service. My prayers are with him & his family. I can see & hear the pain in his voice when speaking about his fallen fellow soldiers and the failed response from commanders. ❤️🙏❤️ — Diane Cranston Powell (@cranston_powell) March 8, 2023

This man. What an incredible hero. Disgraceful what’s happening in our military. 💔💔💔 — Suzanne Ramaci (@RamaciSuzanne) March 8, 2023

And in our federal government as a whole.

***

