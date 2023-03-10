This testimony from Marine Corps sniper Sgt. Tyler Vargas-Andrews about being denied permission to shoot the suicide bomber in Afghanistan that killed 13 service members and over 170 civilians is just heartbreaking. We knew Biden’s withdrawal was thoughtless and dangerous but this … wow.

Why on Earth would they have kept this Marine from saving so many lives? It makes no sense.

Watch:

This is Biden’s military.

This was Biden’s withdrawal.

Have we mentioned what a damn disaster Biden is lately?

Trending

Not only was he denied the ability to save hundreds of lives, he was denied the ability to protect and defend himself.

They sacrificed them to pretend Biden was doing the right thing, that Biden was doing a good job.

Sadly, we’re not holding our breath waiting for anyone to be held accountable any time soon.

And in our federal government as a whole.

***

Related:

‘So-called’ Rep. Stacey Plaskett DRAGGED for doubling DOWN on #TwitterFiles journo attack in thread

Gassy Democrat who had questionable relationship with Chinese spy REKT for ugly dig at J6 Prisoners

Glenn Greenwald uses Rep. Stacey Plaskett’s smears on #TwitterFiles journos to drag media in vicious thread

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to save 40%!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AfghanistanBidenmilitarySgt. Tyler Vargas-Andrewssniperwithdrawal