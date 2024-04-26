Elon Musk NAILS the Problem Facing Western Civilization: 'Weak Makes Right'

What Will SCOTUS Do With the ATF's Rule on Unfinished Frames and Receivers?
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on April 26, 2024
AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool

Elon Musk is an interesting man, probably one of the most intriguing (and therefor controversial) figures of the 21st century. But his observations and musings are -- most of the time -- correct.

The victim mentality is a huge problem. If you check certain boxes of intersectionality you somehow have moral authority over everyone else.

Because it gives them political power.

Yes. It's critical theory presented in an honest way.

Anything bad is always the West's fault, any mistakes are unforgivable.

Nailed it, indeed.

University of Florida ENDS Pro-Hamas Camps With a Few Very Simple Rules ... and Consequences
Grateful Calvin
A huge fallacy.

Starting with getting rid of the notion that masculinity is 'toxic.'

Exactly. All by design.

And how's that working out for us?

Not good.

Yep, he did.

Yes (and notice how dads in many sitcoms and movies are often written as weak or buffoonish)?

And the Left preys on our good nature to make us feel bad, and it has to stop.

Straight up Marxism.

This doesn't contradict what Musk said, and is also true.

And it has to change.

University of Florida ENDS Pro-Hamas Camps With a Few Very Simple Rules ... and Consequences
