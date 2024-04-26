Elon Musk NAILS the Problem Facing Western Civilization: 'Weak Makes Right'

Elon Musk is an interesting man, probably one of the most intriguing (and therefor controversial) figures of the 21st century. But his observations and musings are -- most of the time -- correct.

The axiomatic error undermining much of Western Civilization is “weak makes right”.



If someone accepts, explicitly or implicitly, that the oppressed are always the good guys, then the natural conclusion is that the strong are the bad guys. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 26, 2024

The victim mentality is a huge problem. If you check certain boxes of intersectionality you somehow have moral authority over everyone else.

Absolutely correct. But why do they believe that? — Carl Benjamin (@Sargon_of_Akkad) April 26, 2024

Because it gives them political power.

Essentially, this is just critical theory translated into English. Correct. — Clint Russell (@LibertyLockPod) April 26, 2024

Yes. It's critical theory presented in an honest way.

Precisely. The only history we are taught is one of “noble savages” wherein everyone else is only judged on their best moments and the west is soley by it’s worst. — Steven Steele (@MrStevenSteele) April 26, 2024

Anything bad is always the West's fault, any mistakes are unforgivable.

Nailed it, indeed.

History shows that many oppressed turned to be oppressor when they had a chance. And they were worse oppressor than former oppressors. So, oppressed are weak, they are victims that’s why they are good guys is a fallacy. — Alp Toygar (@AlpToygar1) April 26, 2024

A huge fallacy.

We must re-normalize the pursuit and cultivation of all forms of strength again — Beff Jezos — e/acc ⏩ (@BasedBeffJezos) April 26, 2024

Starting with getting rid of the notion that masculinity is 'toxic.'

It's not a bug. It's a feature. — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) April 26, 2024

Exactly. All by design.

This is what going on two generations now have been trained like particularly stupid seals to believe. https://t.co/Qw4UyyyFWE — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) April 26, 2024

And how's that working out for us?

Not good.

I regret to inform you that Elon Musk tweeted something true https://t.co/f6K0xN89zS — Swann Marcus (@SwannMarcus89) April 26, 2024

Yep, he did.

Obviously correct. Also Reuben Theory #59:



Unable to advocate for strength irl, Americans gobble it up in pop culture



Logan Roy, Tywin Lannister, Tony Soprano…American audiences desperately want a strong pater familias who unapologetically wield power for his family https://t.co/l8BR7elvV7 — Reuben Rodriguez (@ReubenR80027912) April 26, 2024

Yes (and notice how dads in many sitcoms and movies are often written as weak or buffoonish)?

And therefore characteristics of healthy strength become signs of "toxicity", "injustice" or "hate" even when no oppression, unfairness or hate is being inflicted on the other.



So strength must be given up to not be the bad guy. https://t.co/kctEB6Bn9P — Jevaughn (@Jevaughn_Brown) April 26, 2024

And the Left preys on our good nature to make us feel bad, and it has to stop.

"Weak makes right" is the spawn of Marxist #OppressedVsOppressor world view, with weak/strong transmogrified from workingclass/rulingclass to the various identity groups vs ruling class of the #GramscianMarch. https://t.co/wB5Ulqf8K2 — Sissy Willis (@SissyWillis) April 26, 2024

Straight up Marxism.

No, Elon, the strong are those who neutralize (or, if necessary, vanquish) the oppressors, protect the oppressed and aggressively defend what is righteous. https://t.co/tFvCAGFBV0 — Lee Spieckerman-Policy & Media: Your Resource (@spieckerman) April 26, 2024

This doesn't contradict what Musk said, and is also true.

Exactly! We are being forced to believe & think in this way https://t.co/8FBJCpnjqr pic.twitter.com/aboBWa5Jni — TheRealCherokeeOwl (@RealCherokeeOwl) April 26, 2024

And it has to change.