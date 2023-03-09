As Twitchy readers know, Democrat and so-called Representative Stacey Plaskett stepped in it BIG TIME today interviewing the #TwitterFiles journos. She was disrespectful, snide, smug and ugly to Matt Taibbi and Michael Shellenberger for actually DOING the job most journalists today refuse to.

You know, telling the whole story, even if it hurts Democrats and the Left.

And if that wasn’t bad enough, she then got on Twitter to double down.

Chairman Jordan called before us two witnesses who pose a direct threat to anyone who opposes them. — Rep. Stacey Plaskett (@StaceyPlaskett) March 9, 2023

Journalists are a threat.

HA HA HA HA

What a maroon. Oh, and her masked avi speaks VOLUMES.

Welp, guess Stacey has made a name for herself. Not a good one though.

This is unacceptable, just as it was unacceptable for Kevin McCarthy to provide 41,000 hours of sensitive security footage to a biased talking head in an effort to rewrite what happened during the riots on January 6 — Rep. Stacey Plaskett (@StaceyPlaskett) March 9, 2023

ARGLE BARGLE RAR! HOW DARE AMERICANS SEE THE TRUTH?!

This is the new Republican playbook, apparently – risk Americans’ safety and security to score political points. — Rep. Stacey Plaskett (@StaceyPlaskett) March 9, 2023

Telling the truth is the new Republican playbook?

Alrighty then.

That works.

You are a legitimately ridiculous person and the fact that you are in ANY WAY a paid representative of the United States is an absolute blight on this country. Cry more. — Chicks On The Right (@chicksonright) March 9, 2023

Cry more.

Cry harder.

Cope and seethe.

Your over heated and dishonest rhetoric is a direct threat to journalists and journalism. A dangerous and unacceptable position from a member of Congress — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) March 9, 2023

Describe the "direct threat" in detail please. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) March 9, 2023

We’re not expecting any sort of details from her anytime soon.

Excuse me but I think you mean “so called witness” — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) March 9, 2023

you're super fragile. buy a bubble and ditch your phone. you'll live happier. — lisamarie (@Lisa_from_SoCal) March 9, 2023

"Direct threat". Show your work — BillyClydePuckett (@BCPTexas) March 9, 2023

Please define 'direct threat' because I do not think you understand those words and their implications. pic.twitter.com/TcZbeLF4dt — Absolut Boston Variant (@Absolut_Boston) March 9, 2023

Sometimes a gif says more than any words can.

And this is one of those times.

