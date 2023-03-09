As Twitchy readers know, Democrat and so-called Representative Stacey Plaskett stepped in it BIG TIME today interviewing the #TwitterFiles journos. She was disrespectful, snide, smug and ugly to Matt Taibbi and Michael Shellenberger for actually DOING the job most journalists today refuse to.

You know, telling the whole story, even if it hurts Democrats and the Left.

And if that wasn’t bad enough, she then got on Twitter to double down.

Journalists are a threat.

HA HA HA HA

What a maroon. Oh, and her masked avi speaks VOLUMES.

Welp, guess Stacey has made a name for herself. Not a good one though.

ARGLE BARGLE RAR! HOW DARE AMERICANS SEE THE TRUTH?!

Telling the truth is the new Republican playbook?

Alrighty then.

That works.

Cry more.

Cry harder.

Cope and seethe.

We’re not expecting any sort of details from her anytime soon.

Sometimes a gif says more than any words can.

And this is one of those times.

***

