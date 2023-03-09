Today the House Judiciary Committee is having a hearing on the weaponization of the federal government on the Twitter Files. The witnesses are journalists Matt Taibbi and Michael Shellenberger, who have been two of the people sharing a few rounds of recent “Twitter Files” releases (another round was released today).

The hearing got off to a heated start:

Chairman Jordan: “I’m responding to your ridiculous statements you made in your opening statement.” Ranking Member Plaskett: “Okay, well let’s get on with it.” Jordan: “Oh, NOW we want to get on with it…” The Twitter Files hearing got off to a HEATED start this morning. pic.twitter.com/amxdMBrIt6 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 9, 2023

Democrat Rep. Stacey Plaskett took it upon herself to attempt to discredit the witnesses because they do actual journalism and aren’t just stenographers for the DNC like so much of the rest of the media:

Look at @mtaibbi’s and @ShellenbergerMD reactions Rep. Stacey Plaskett (D-VI) insulting them to their faces. as “so-called journalists." Incredible 😂 pic.twitter.com/4b2Rh2aIw3 — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) March 9, 2023

Matt Taibbi fired back accordingly:

Reporter @mtaibbi calls out Ranking Member Plaskett for referring to him as a “so-called journalist”: “I’ve won the National Magazine Award, the I.F. Stone Award for Independent Journalism, and I’ve written 10 books, including four New York Times bestsellers.” pic.twitter.com/6LNOr9HmlP — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 9, 2023

Rep. Plaskett would really prefer a pro-Dem stenographer fresh out of “reporting” school.

She didn’t even care to listen to Matt’s statement — ToniWanKanobi (@tbird765) March 9, 2023

Of course not!

Big Government censorship brought to you by the Biden Government. It's been a bad week for the Democrats 😁😉#TwitterFiles https://t.co/jc4qPf3KlR — 🦘BigJim⚠️🍻 (@AussieJim11) March 9, 2023

***

Related:

Shocker! Twitter Files revelations earn a collective yawn from network nightly newscasts

Michael Shellenberger takes Democrats and their ‘Putin Lovers/Red Scare’ insanity APART (thread)

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: