Democrats have a REALLY bad habit of calling anyone who criticizes the govt. traitors or ‘Putin Lovers’. They also call us insurrectionists, sympathizers, seditionists, and a wealth of other hateful, horrible insults anytime we criticize the government.

Because, you know, Communists would totally criticize the government. TOTALLY.

Don’t make that face, we’re not the morons who keep saying that. Michael Shellenberger explained it far better than we could … of course.

Take a look:

You’d think Democrats would want to know if the government worked with Big Tech to control narratives, agendas, and yes, even elections. Eventually they will be out of power … we keep warning them about doing stupid things when they’re IN power that always come back and bite them on the backside when they’re out of power.

They don’t listen.

When the largest and most powerful law enforcement office is calling people horrible names for disagreeing with them? Questioning them? This goes beyond simple name-calling between the parties.

This is damn scary.

Nothing like being called an insurrectionist or traitor for literally finding out that Twitter was working with the government to target, censor, and silence us. Suppose it’s easier to blame the victim in this case?

