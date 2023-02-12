Democrats have a REALLY bad habit of calling anyone who criticizes the govt. traitors or ‘Putin Lovers’. They also call us insurrectionists, sympathizers, seditionists, and a wealth of other hateful, horrible insults anytime we criticize the government.

Because, you know, Communists would totally criticize the government. TOTALLY.

Don’t make that face, we’re not the morons who keep saying that. Michael Shellenberger explained it far better than we could … of course.

Take a look:

“The Democratic Party was once the greatest defender of free speech, the greatest critic of corporate power, and the greatest skeptic of the FBI. It is now opposing the investigation into the FBI’s involvement in a massive corporate-run censorship system”https://t.co/doT0Ic0ICv — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) February 12, 2023

You’d think Democrats would want to know if the government worked with Big Tech to control narratives, agendas, and yes, even elections. Eventually they will be out of power … we keep warning them about doing stupid things when they’re IN power that always come back and bite them on the backside when they’re out of power.

They don’t listen.

“In the 1950s, it was easy for politicians to avoid discussing underlying views by just labeling their opponents as fellow travelers. We are watching the same use of personal attacks today as a way to evade the troubling disclosures in the Twitter Files.” — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) February 12, 2023

“While some yell ‘Russians!’ others use labels such as ‘conspiracy theorists.’ That includes the FBI.. which called critics “conspiracy theorists . . . something that you might expect from a pundit or politician. It is far more menacing when this attack comes from the largest law… https://t.co/E9DrGhDOqr — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) February 12, 2023

When the largest and most powerful law enforcement office is calling people horrible names for disagreeing with them? Questioning them? This goes beyond simple name-calling between the parties.

This is damn scary.

“Alternatively, various Democrats portrayed anyone criticizing Twitter for censorship as supporting insurrections against the government. Member after member suggested that seeking to investigate the government’s role in censorship was to invite or even welcome another Jan. 6.” — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) February 12, 2023

Nothing like being called an insurrectionist or traitor for literally finding out that Twitter was working with the government to target, censor, and silence us. Suppose it’s easier to blame the victim in this case?

