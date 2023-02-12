Dom Lucre strikes again! He’s still trolling the Left like crazy with these quite frankly epic threads … we keep thinking someone on the Left will figure out they SHOULDN’T share his threads based on the first tweet alone but they haven’t.

Then again, this is the Left we’re talking about.

This one may be our fave so far as Dom took a stroll down Biden’s RACIST AF memory lane.

Take a gander:

Biden is the best president for African Americans!

HA HA HA HA HA

This guy has never really had much hair … oh, and he’s a racist tool.

Just sayin’.

Keep going.

Byrd is the best proof that the parties did NOT magically switch places.

Sorry, Democrats.

We see you.

Trending

Eeeek.

And Biden couldn’t have that.

But we were told anyone supporting private schools for kids stuck in crappy districts with crappier union teachers is evil or something?

Awful.

High-Tech Lynching.

How can people not remember this crap?

This this this. ^

Remember Hillary calling young black men, ‘super predators’?

We do.

Shocker.

His own VP accused him of being a racist.

Heh.

But it’s ok now since he gave her a job.

The parties never switched places, folks.

And tigers never really change their stripes.

***

Related:

CYA –> Microsoft BACKPEDALS supporting Lefty ad group caught trying to destroy conservative news sites

Miranda Devine uses Turkey/Syria earthquake to EXPOSE climate change grifters/liars in 1 brutal tweet

Chinese state media claims a UFO is over THEIR country too (no, really!) but ain’t NOBODY buyin’ it

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: BidenDom Lucreracist