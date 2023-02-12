Dom Lucre strikes again! He’s still trolling the Left like crazy with these quite frankly epic threads … we keep thinking someone on the Left will figure out they SHOULDN’T share his threads based on the first tweet alone but they haven’t.

Then again, this is the Left we’re talking about.

This one may be our fave so far as Dom took a stroll down Biden’s RACIST AF memory lane.

Take a gander:

𝐓𝐇𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐃: Why Joe Biden Will End The Racism Republicans Started In America – Proof that Biden is the Best President for African Americans! — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) February 9, 2023

Biden is the best president for African Americans!

HA HA HA HA HA

Joe Biden has historically supported discriminatory tactics that keep African American students out of mostly white schools. He has embraced a Jim Crow-style ideology of "Separate but Equal," from busing to school vouchers. Please glance through the video before you judge. pic.twitter.com/4rh7B4i64d — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) February 9, 2023

This guy has never really had much hair … oh, and he’s a racist tool.

Just sayin’.

Keep going.

In 1977, Joe Biden was vehemently opposed to desegregating public schools and became a vocal opponent of busing. Busing was a program that provided transportation for minority students to superior educational systems that were mostly filled by white children at the time. pic.twitter.com/FDaeqox3PF — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) February 9, 2023

One of Biden's former mentors was West Virginia Democrat Senator and KKK Kleagle Robert Byrd. Byrd served in Senate from 1951 to 2010 Biden became a senator in 1972 and went under Byrd's wing for civil rights advice shortly after. Biden even gave a eulogy at his funeral in 2010 pic.twitter.com/XXZZyVKVAJ — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) February 9, 2023

Byrd is the best proof that the parties did NOT magically switch places.

Sorry, Democrats.

We see you.

Byrd also made an appearance on "Fox News Sunday" in 2001, when he used the phrase "white nigger" twice without raising an eyebrow from the media or civil rights establishment. There is no way the parties switch in 2001 right? pic.twitter.com/CXsjXswnF0 — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) February 9, 2023

Eeeek.

This desegregation that Biden was against would have enabled children of various races to mingle, learn respect for one another, and contribute to the creation of a more diversified and welcoming society, all while providing a better education for black children. pic.twitter.com/4xwPXRZpNc — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) February 9, 2023

And Biden couldn’t have that.

In the Senate, Biden represented Delaware, a state that refused to desegregate schools via hair-splitting rules & white parents en masse sending their kids to private schools. Delaware currently has one of the highest rates of private school enrollment in the country, at 17.6%. pic.twitter.com/UYlAvxD9yd — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) February 9, 2023

But we were told anyone supporting private schools for kids stuck in crappy districts with crappier union teachers is evil or something?

Twenty years later, as leader of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Biden presided over Clarence Thomas' confirmation hearings to become the Supreme Court's second Black justice The hearings became a crucible for racism. Biden even openly proclaimed that an FBI report wasn't proof. pic.twitter.com/kKJc8IOTRz — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) February 9, 2023

Awful.

The fact that Joe Biden said his Supreme Court pick had to be black when he selected Justice Ketanji Jackson. Why he didn't offer Justice Thomas the same support, Thomas stated that the entire ordeal was a "High-Tech Lynching." Thomas was able to defeat these allegations. pic.twitter.com/3hrmVThbiP — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) February 9, 2023

High-Tech Lynching.

How can people not remember this crap?

Perhaps the most blatant example of Biden's racial use of power is the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1994, which he drafted and continues to defend vehemently to this day.https://t.co/3QT9Nkuo7R — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) February 9, 2023

This this this. ^

People have died in jail for offenses as minor as stealing a dollar in spare change from a parked automobile, carrying less than one gram of a narcotic, and trying to break into a soup kitchen. pic.twitter.com/y20F1iSkRk — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) February 9, 2023

Remember Hillary calling young black men, ‘super predators’?

We do.

During the so-called crack epidemic a few years earlier, Biden also co-wrote the Anti-Drug Abuse Act. It exacerbated the discrepancies in sentencing between crack cocaine users, who were largely Black, and powder cocaine users, who were mostly White. pic.twitter.com/7NcQLxpsOq — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) February 9, 2023

Shocker.

Biden also voted for the war in Iraq on October 10, 2002, despite saying otherwise recently, It appears that there is evidence that contradicts many statements Biden makes. He also referenced and his KKK member mentor, Robert Byrd when he said "My colleague from West Virginia." pic.twitter.com/onAmM52yPk — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) February 9, 2023

Biden's history isn't just criticized by Republicans but Democrats as well. During the 2020 Presidential Election. Many of the Democrats who so proudly advocate for Biden used his racist history as leverage during the presidential debates. pic.twitter.com/h9wqVUcPTT — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) February 9, 2023

His own VP accused him of being a racist.

Heh.

Kamala Harris, his soon-to-be VP also thought his history of racism was bad enough to use it in a debate. When conservatives question his history, they are criticized, Why? Also, if race and equality were truly important to the Left they would still voice their former concerns. pic.twitter.com/LGp0myGpMw — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) February 9, 2023

Kamala also attacked Joe Biden for his relationship with Robert Byrd. Democrats said Byrd turned a new leaf and was a great example of someone who can change. If that is true why did Kamala refer to Byrd the same way conservatives do? As a member of the KKK pic.twitter.com/mtdQmm1xlX — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) February 9, 2023

But it’s ok now since he gave her a job.

Artur Davis, former four-term Democratic congressman, also had strong words of concern for Joe Biden's history of racism. He also said Biden reminds him of "old Democratic politicians of the south" If the parties switched, why would this Black Democrat representative say this? pic.twitter.com/Z0axV1TqsW — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) February 9, 2023

The parties never switched places, folks.

Not only has Biden failed to take appropriate responsibility for how he has damaged the black community, but he continues to spout racist terms as president. On August 30, 2021 he called a black adviser "boy" during a Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) briefing. pic.twitter.com/aPhzatn2RN — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) February 9, 2023

As Kamala Harris said, "The individuals he admires made and built a reputation on segregation, the KKK celebrated the election of 1 of them, this is a very serious matter." Joe benefits from racism and division, which is why he fuels it. Black voters, Biden never voted for us. pic.twitter.com/TqIGtLipLC — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) February 9, 2023

And tigers never really change their stripes.

***

***

