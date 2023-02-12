Chinese state media is reporting this morning that they TOO have an unidentified flying object flying over their country.

No, really, they do.

And c’mon, China would never lie through its state media, right?

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Sorry, sometimes we crack ourselves up.

Ain’t that convenient, China?

Join the club.

Trending

Admit it, you played this out in your head while reading it.

Juuuuuust a little.

NO REALLY, WE’VE GOT A FLYING THINGIE TOO!

But they get great gas mileage.

Ahem.

Obviously.

See?

Who are you again?

No no, you’re totally unidentified. TOTALLY.

And monkeys might fly outta our butts.

***

Related:

Microsoft-owned ad group blacklists conservative media INCLUDING Twitchy – wants to shut us all down

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AmericaballoonBidenChinaUFOUnidentified Flying Objects