Welp, it’s official – chalk another one up for all of us crazy, evil, redneck, tinfoil-hat-wearing conspiracy theorists. How many times have we seen the mainstream media, Lefities, and Democrats roll their eyes at us when we’ve talked about being censored, throttled, silenced, and targeted? Personally, I’ve lost count.

According to the Washington Examiner, new information has been discovered about a sneaky, shady AF attempt to target conservative sites by blacklisting them for various ‘safety’ reasons based on supposed misinformation. This includes sites such as Townhall Media, Daily Wire, Chicks on the Right, and even Twitchy. TWITCHY! How could anyone blacklist little ol’ US? We just make fun of stupid people … and have fun doing it.

But here we are.

#EXCLUSIVE: A Microsoft -owned ad company that subscribes to a left-leaning "disinformation" group's secret blacklist for conservative media outlets has been internally flagging right-leaning websites and taking steps to defund and deplatform them. https://t.co/EVS152bITV — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) February 10, 2023

From the Washington Examiner:

An advertising company owned by Microsoft that subscribes to a left-leaning “disinformation” group’s secret blacklist for conservative media outlets has been internally flagging right-leaning websites and taking steps to defund and de-platform them, according to records obtained by the Washington Examiner and whistleblowers in the advertising industry. The Global Disinformation Index, a British organization with two affiliated U.S. nonprofit groups, is feeding secret blacklists to ad companies, such as Xandr , with the intent of shutting down websites peddling alleged “disinformation.” Now, sets of documents and emails leaked to the Washington Examiner shed light on how Xandr, which Microsoft bought in 2021 for $1 billion, has targeted disfavored speech and blocked conservative websites from reaping key ad dollars. “Xandr’s use of politically motivated flags on this blacklist stands outside of the norm in advertising,” said a senior executive at an ad company, noting that the real purpose of blacklisting should be to protect brands from advertising “on content that is illegal, fraudulent, [or] low-quality.”

Stands out from the norm.

Does it though?

Sadly, after what we’ve seen from the #TwitterFiles this is all very much ‘the norm’ when it comes to Big Tech.

Breitbart/Hate speech 🙄 Townhall/Reprehensible & Offensive 🙄 They have NO SHAME using these labels. pic.twitter.com/fMZznQfyLy — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) February 10, 2023

No shame because they never thought they’d get caught.

Townhall “reprehensible/offensive” 😂😂😂😂 these utter children — J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) February 10, 2023

If they were grownups they wouldn’t have to censor people who dare disagree with them.

Sadly, I’m not surprised either.

Not even a little.

You know, I really should be surprised because this is eff’d up …

SOOO eff’d up, but honestly, I would only be more surprised if they weren’t actually doing this to conservative sites, like Twitchy. Because at the end of the day we are a threat, we tell the truth, we push the other side and we own our ideas WITHOUT apology. We refuse to bend the knee, and our fascist-like pals on the Left just can’t deal with it.

