President Biden's Commencement Speech at Morehouse Proving Problematic

Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on April 25, 2024
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

President Joe Biden is to deliver the commencement speech next month at Morehouse College in Atlanta. NBC News reports, however, that college leadership and faculty were having a conference call on Thursday to get their feelings on "Genocide Joe" appearing on campus. You know they'd clear any encampments and seal off the place if Biden were to speak.

NBC News reports:

Commencement season is traditionally a time for presidents to engage with younger audiences and all the energy they bring. But this year, with pro-Palestinian protests — and protests against Biden’s support for Israel — dominating college campuses, these speeches are more fraught. The White House announced this week that Biden will be doing just two commencement addresses this year, at Morehouse and at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

Morehouse professor Andrew Douglas said many students and faculty are “wrestling” with whether — or how — to protest next month’s commencement.

“I’ve spoken with several faculty members who say under no conditions are they going to sit on a stage with Joe Biden,” Douglas said, adding: “It’s on everybody’s mind.”

Douglas, a political science professor in his 13th year at Morehouse, is a member of the school’s faculty council, the 15-member body that wrote a letter to the school’s president last week expressing “disappointment” upon hearing rumors that Biden had been invited to speak.

But Biden actually attended a historically black college in his youth, where he was at the top of his class.

University officials say the invitation will not be rescinded. This might be a preview of what we'll see in Chicago during the Democratic National Convention.

Because he can inspire them with stories about how poor kids are just as smart and talented as white kids.

Let's hope they go ahead with it and all the students turn their backs on him.

COLLEGE JOE BIDEN SPEECH

