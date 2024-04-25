Iran’s Supreme Leader Issues Statement of Support for Pro-Hamas Protesters
Justice Brett Kavanaugh Asks Why Barack Obama Was Never Prosecuted

Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on April 25, 2024
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

The Supreme Court is hearing arguments Thursday about presidential immunity, which Donald Trump claims he enjoys. Of course, the Left always takes these to extremes. Remember back in February when "The View's" Whoopi Goldberg waned MAGA what could happy if the court determined Trump did have presidential immunity: "You know what Joe Biden could do since he is presently president? He could throw every Republican in jail!" We know that's her fantasy, and the justice system is doing its best to throw Biden's opponent in prison, hopefully before November.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor asked if a president could assassinate a rival with the military.

What about past presidents? Would they have immunity? It seems like they did in certain cases.

The comment came after Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh cornered Dreeben by asking him about presidential immunity and why Obama was never prosecuted.

Dreeben said the drone strikes were totally fine because the "Office of Legal Counsel looked at this very carefully."

Oh, OK.

Obama really loved his drone strikes. Micah Zenko says Obama ordered 540 drone strikes that killed 3,797 people, including 324 civilians. "'Turns out I’m really good at killing people. Didn’t know that was gonna be a strong suit of mine'." Obama reportedly told senior aids.

Biden killed a family, including seven children, in retaliation for the suicide bombing that killed 13 American service members.

Yes, let the former presidents off the hook but prosecute Trump for election interference.

They never will be. It's only about Trump.

***


