Justice Brett Kavanaugh Asks Why Barack Obama Was Never Prosecuted

The Supreme Court is hearing arguments Thursday about presidential immunity, which Donald Trump claims he enjoys. Of course, the Left always takes these to extremes. Remember back in February when "The View's" Whoopi Goldberg waned MAGA what could happy if the court determined Trump did have presidential immunity: "You know what Joe Biden could do since he is presently president? He could throw every Republican in jail!" We know that's her fantasy, and the justice system is doing its best to throw Biden's opponent in prison, hopefully before November.

Advertisement

Justice Sonia Sotomayor asked if a president could assassinate a rival with the military.

Justice Sotomayor: “If the president decides that his rival is a corrupt person and he orders the military...to assassinate him, is that within his official acts for which he can get immunity?”



Trump attorney D. John Sauer: “That could well be an official act.” pic.twitter.com/2dEMqY7MRI — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 25, 2024

The Left always tells you what they're going to do. Sotomayor didn't slip up, she's warning us. — Nine Foot Couch (@9FootCouch) April 25, 2024

They’re revealing the plan out loud. — 𝕊𝕔𝕠𝕥𝕥 𝕄. 🇺🇸 (@RandomHeroWX) April 25, 2024

Well they sure have a plan set up for it. — ♠️Audsauce♠️ (@Audjuice9989) April 25, 2024

What about past presidents? Would they have immunity? It seems like they did in certain cases.

What if, and hear me out because this is a CRAZY scenario, the President to used a military drone to kill an American citizen without any trial or due process?



Is that an official act? https://t.co/n29ZB05mnD — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) April 25, 2024

JUST IN: DOJ lawyer Michael Dreeben says it's perfectly fine for Obama to drone strike innocent civilians while arguing in favor of prosecuting Trump for "election interference."



Remarkable.



The comment came after Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh cornered Dreeben by asking… pic.twitter.com/sNmHj7VwZo — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 25, 2024

The comment came after Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh cornered Dreeben by asking him about presidential immunity and why Obama was never prosecuted. Dreeben said the drone strikes were totally fine because the "Office of Legal Counsel looked at this very carefully."

Oh, OK.

They discussed that. The OLC decided it was legal. — @amuse (@amuse) April 25, 2024

Well, I'm convinced! When has the Justice Department ever ignored due process or violated constitutional rights? — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) April 25, 2024

Oh, you mean Al-Alwalki? In Yemen? The one that Obama ordered? — David Elam (@davidelam871e) April 25, 2024

Obama really loved his drone strikes. Micah Zenko says Obama ordered 540 drone strikes that killed 3,797 people, including 324 civilians. "'Turns out I’m really good at killing people. Didn’t know that was gonna be a strong suit of mine'." Obama reportedly told senior aids.

Barack Obama is solely responsible for the greatly accelerated destruction and globalist occupation of America. Obama fundamentally changed our country and our values, we are all paying the price. If ever there was a traitor to America, is Barack Obama. — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) April 25, 2024

Advertisement

Obama launched a drone strike 3 days into office in 2009 and killed 20 civilians.



Totally fine and acceptable! — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 25, 2024

Biden killed a family, including seven children, in retaliation for the suicide bombing that killed 13 American service members.

The opening statement by Trumps attorney struck home with me.



There are concrete crimes committed by other presidents that haven’t been touched by any prosecutorial standard.



If they strip Trump of the immunity, then the last 5 presidents have to take the stand and go to court. pic.twitter.com/rdrjzSjqrj — Joshua Walker (@RedsRepair95) April 25, 2024

If there was no immunity Clinton Bush and Obama would be in prison along with Joe! — One Bad Dude (@OneBadDude_) April 25, 2024

I struggle with this case I don't think the president should have full immunity. But if the president doesn't have immunity than Biden and Obama should be prosecuted. — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) April 25, 2024

They can speak with impunity because they know that despite any ruling, the one-sided justice system will never go after anyone other than Trump or those associated with him. — Ramblin’ Rob (@Robs_Hunt) April 25, 2024

Advertisement

Yes, let the former presidents off the hook but prosecute Trump for election interference.

If Trump loses this case doesn’t that mean all prior presidents that are still living can be charged for things they’ve done? Asking for a friend. — 🎃fullajoy365 (@fullajoy365) April 25, 2024

They never will be. It's only about Trump.

***



