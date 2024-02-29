Whoopi Goldberg Fantasizes About President Biden Jailing All Republicans

And ... Here ... We ... Go: Ron DeSantis Signs Law to Release...
Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on February 29, 2024
Townhall Media

As Twitchy has reported, the usual suspects like Rachel Maddow are melting down over the Supreme Court deciding it will hear oral arguments about whether former President Donald Trump can be charged with election interference or if he's covered by presidential immunity. To progressives, who are angry that the Court won't be hearing arguments until April, the Supreme Court is going to rule that a president can't be prosecuted for anything he does while president: even shooting someone on Fifth Avenue.

The Supreme Court knows that it's dealing with a single, narrowly defined case. The ladies of "The View," however, think that a Supreme Court partially filled by Trump is going to rule that he is immune from all prosecution. If that happens, Whoopi Goldberg, in a blatant moment of projection, says that President Joe Biden could then throw every Republican in jail.

If you couldn't bring yourself to listen to the whole thing, Joy Behar says at the end that the Bush v. Gore decision was "the day democracy died."

But they want Trump indicted and imprisoned before the election in November — this delay is really messing with their plan.

Somebody gets it.

