Whoopi Goldberg Fantasizes About President Biden Jailing All Republicans

As Twitchy has reported, the usual suspects like Rachel Maddow are melting down over the Supreme Court deciding it will hear oral arguments about whether former President Donald Trump can be charged with election interference or if he's covered by presidential immunity. To progressives, who are angry that the Court won't be hearing arguments until April, the Supreme Court is going to rule that a president can't be prosecuted for anything he does while president: even shooting someone on Fifth Avenue.

The Supreme Court knows that it's dealing with a single, narrowly defined case. The ladies of "The View," however, think that a Supreme Court partially filled by Trump is going to rule that he is immune from all prosecution. If that happens, Whoopi Goldberg, in a blatant moment of projection, says that President Joe Biden could then throw every Republican in jail.

WHOOPI: “You know what Joe Biden could do since he is presently president? He could throw every Republican in jail!” pic.twitter.com/UcL02qNvXF — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 29, 2024

If you couldn't bring yourself to listen to the whole thing, Joy Behar says at the end that the Bush v. Gore decision was "the day democracy died."

SCOTUS will specifically mention how he can't do this. — JD Sharp (@imjdsharp) February 29, 2024

Really embracing this whole communist thing. — HarryLegend (@harrylegend33) February 29, 2024

He's trying Whoopi. He's trying ... 🤡 — d0u6 (@d0u6s) February 29, 2024

And they all say "yeah." What is the point of being on "The View" if you're completely blind? — Dave Linn (@DavidRLinn) February 29, 2024

Democrats are amazing individuals. They always think government is going to do exactly what they wanted to do including taking care of their enemies, foreign and domestic. — Mad Bomber Hat (@MadBomberHat) February 29, 2024

the left is very clear about their plans. they openly fantasize about gulaging half the country. meanwhile the GOP still thinks they’re in a high school debate club competition. https://t.co/GXo4Ll13OL — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) February 29, 2024

Listen to the very end "Bush vs Gore" According to Joy was "the day democracy died" - They are still bitter and we are feeling their wrath from that today. They think they were cheated and from that moment on, they decided nothing was of limits. — Ridge (@ridgemogul) February 29, 2024

SCOTUS won't take a case "right away" because the attorneys for both sides need several weeks, at least, to research and prepare their briefs, and then the Justices and their staffs need time to study the facts of the case, read testimony, research the precedent, etc. — Tuco (@TucoSalamanca57) February 29, 2024

But they want Trump indicted and imprisoned before the election in November — this delay is really messing with their plan.

No. That’s not how it works. 😂 — Leeleeliberty (@Leeleeliberty11) February 29, 2024

Or Biden could weaponize the DOJ against his main opponent, something like that… — Gordie (@BfgGordie) February 29, 2024

“We must jail all Republicans and political opponents to save democracy.”



🤡🤡🤡 — Constantine (@Constantine523) February 29, 2024

No, he couldn't.



He could order such a thing. But there is 0% chance that works out for him.



In fact, we should encourage this. — Stephen Thomas (@StephenThomasHC) February 29, 2024

Progressive Marxists will gladly put those who think differently in prison while they feel sorry for violent criminals. The Marxist sees diversity of thought as more of a threat than violent crimes. — Rebecca (@Rebeccamom) February 29, 2024

The lefties just don’t understand the constitution. A president is immune from prosecution while in office or for actions taken while in office unless you impeach in the House and convict him in the Senate. Then he can be prosecuted. — Clear the Way (@cleartheway59) February 29, 2024

Somebody gets it.

***

