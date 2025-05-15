DHS Fills in Gaps in Story of Venezuelan Toddler Whose Parents Were Deported

Finished In a Flash! A Robot Solves a Rubik’s Cube So Fast You’ll...
Brett T. | 10:30 PM on May 15, 2025
Meme

There was big news on Wednesday that was overshadowed by Jake Tapper's stupid book. A toddler who was kept in the United States after her parents were deported to Venezuela has been reunited with them there. There's President Trump again, separating families.

ABC News reported:

The 2-year-old, Maikelys Antonella Espinoza, was returned to her home country two weeks after her mother, Yorley Inciarte, was deported to Venezuela. Espinoza’s father was sent to the CECOT mega-prison in El Salvador on March 30 under Title 8 authorities.

Espinoza's return comes after [President Nicolas] Maduro and other Venezuelan government officials accused the Trump administration of kidnapping the 2-year-old.

Inciarte was separated from her partner and daughter after they entered the U.S. last year and surrendered to authorities. After being held in a detention center for several months in Texas, Inciarte asked for a deportation order so she could be reunited with their child, who is not a U.S. citizen, one of their attorneys told ABC News.

The Department of Homeland Security wanted to fill in some gaps in the story for people who didn't read past the headline.

The post continues:

… she was not removed with the mother.

 The child in question was repatriated to Venezuela pursuant to a court order. ICE defers to the government of Venezuela to advise if the child is with the mother or in government custody, but at least we know the child will not be with her TDA father who operated a torture house and oversaw homicides, drug sales, kidnappings, extortion, and sex trafficking for the criminal gang—Thanks to President Trump, this terrorist gang member is locked up in CECOT.

Ah, Tren de Aragua. Fine bunch of people.

To be fair, ABC News did report on the X posts from DHS regarding the toddler. But again, you'd have to read well past the headline.

It helps to remember that Democrats and the mainstream media refuse to believe that any illegal immigrant is a member of a gang. As we reported earlier, Rep. Dan Goldman melted down after Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene wanted to enter into the congressional record a post from the U.S. Attorney General stating Sen. Chris Van Hollen's man crush, Kilmar Abrego Garcia, is an MS-13 member.

P.S. Don't bring your toddler with you when you illegally enter the U.S. Stay home.

***

