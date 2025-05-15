CNN's Jake Tapper Defends 'Heroic' WSJ Reporters Against 'Smear Campaign'
UH OH! James Comey's Not So Cryptic Post About '47' Caught the Attention...
Australia Issues Travel Advisory for LGBTQ Crowd Visiting the US
Politico: Some Dem Senators Now Believe Biden Suffered Cognitive Decline
BREAKING: James Comey Posts Alleged Call to Murder Trump on Instagram, Then Deletes...
Extreme Hakeem Jeffries Insists There’s No Incriminating Video From ICE Detention Center
VIP
When It Comes to Minimum Wage Hikes, Voters Know Their Own Class Interests
SLIPPERY SLOPE: It Took Less Than a DECADE for Canada's MAiD to Become...
SERIOUSLY? USAToday's Crossword Puzzle Is a Slap In the Face for Women Athletes
Paper Pandering for Periodic Pauses for Professional Princesses
Former Obama Lackey Richard Stengel Says Afrikaner Refugees Deserve Punishment for 'Sins'...
While Pete Buttigieg Was on Maternity Leave, a VERY Important Air Traffic Control...
'There Is a Debt': House Dems Introduce Multi-Trillion Reparations Bill
Inside the Sistine Chapel: Thread Offers Behind-the-Scenes Look at Conclave That Elected P...

Democrat Chris Van Hollen Is Still Pining for His Dearly Deported ‘Maryland Man’ Kilmar Abrego Garcia

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 9:30 PM on May 15, 2025
X/@ChrisVanHollen

Democrat Senator Chris Van Hollen is still pining for deported illegal alien Kilmar Abrego Garcia. It’s a tragic romance to be sure but Van Hollen needs to come to grips that his ‘Maryland Man’ is out of his reach and never coming back to live in his state. This is all obvious. But the heart wants what the hearts wants.

Advertisement

Here’s Van Hollen pestering the Vice President of El Salvador. (WATCH)

Many Democrats have moved on to champion other illegal aliens or storm ICE facilities to prove their fealty to the illegal aliens who are the kings of their heart.

But posters say Garcia must have crossed the border into Van Hollen’s heart from whence he will never be deported.

Recommended

BREAKING: James Comey Posts Alleged Call to Murder Trump on Instagram, Then Deletes It (But We Have It)
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

They’re broken, alright.

Commenters say Van Hollen is barking up the wrong tree in El Salvador.

El Salvador’s president said he didn’t feel comfortable smuggling a terrorist into the United States. That sounds like a definitive ‘NO’ to us.

Van Hollen claims he wants to bring Garcia home. Commenters rightfully point out he already is.

Advertisement

It’s hard to imagine any Democrat ever going to such lengths for an American citizen, which explains why the party’s polling numbers are so dismal. They just don't have the heart to put Americans first.

Tags: DEMOCRATS DEPORTATION DONALD TRUMP ILLEGAL ALIEN LOVE MARYLAND

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BREAKING: James Comey Posts Alleged Call to Murder Trump on Instagram, Then Deletes It (But We Have It)
Aaron Walker
CNN's Jake Tapper Defends 'Heroic' WSJ Reporters Against 'Smear Campaign'
Brett T.
UH OH! James Comey's Not So Cryptic Post About '47' Caught the Attention of DHS, FBI AND Secret Service
Doug P.
Oh, Honey, NO! Self-Proclaimed CEO of Tolerant Left Goes After Matt Walsh and HOOBOY Was THAT Ever Dumb
Sam J.
Inside the Sistine Chapel: Thread Offers Behind-the-Scenes Look at Conclave That Elected Pope Leo XIV
Amy Curtis
SLIPPERY SLOPE: It Took Less Than a DECADE for Canada's MAiD to Become MASSIVE Euthanasia Program
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
BREAKING: James Comey Posts Alleged Call to Murder Trump on Instagram, Then Deletes It (But We Have It) Aaron Walker
Advertisement