Democrat Chris Van Hollen Is Still Pining for His Dearly Deported ‘Maryland Man’ Kilmar Abrego Garcia

Democrat Senator Chris Van Hollen is still pining for deported illegal alien Kilmar Abrego Garcia. It’s a tragic romance to be sure but Van Hollen needs to come to grips that his ‘Maryland Man’ is out of his reach and never coming back to live in his state. This is all obvious. But the heart wants what the hearts wants.

Here’s Van Hollen pestering the Vice President of El Salvador. (WATCH)

The VP of El Salvador repeatedly told me "the ball is in your court" when it comes to bringing Abrego Garcia home — making clear Trump is violating a 9-0 SCOTUS ruling to “facilitate” his return.



I said this in my recent letter to Trump, and here's the video to back it up: pic.twitter.com/kexLUq9r1a — Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) May 15, 2025

Many Democrats have moved on to champion other illegal aliens or storm ICE facilities to prove their fealty to the illegal aliens who are the kings of their heart.

But posters say Garcia must have crossed the border into Van Hollen’s heart from whence he will never be deported.

Abrego Garcia must have rocked your world, you really can't quit him can you?



Imagine a Senator flying to a foreign country, demanding that that country surrender a jailed criminal, so he can release the wife-beater and human trafficker into his own community in the US. — Pacheco the Ghost (@PMtalking) May 15, 2025

Donald Trump has broken their brains — Aimee Punessen (@aimee_punessen) May 15, 2025

They’re broken, alright.

Commenters say Van Hollen is barking up the wrong tree in El Salvador.

You are a disgrace. Besides the VP doesn’t overrule the President. Losing — Randall Martin (@AuburnMartin) May 15, 2025

The VP doesn’t make the call — TheTexasOne (@TexasRepublic71) May 15, 2025

The vice president does not have the ability to overrule the president. The president said no. — Dr. Jan Halper-Hayes (@Biz_Shrink) May 15, 2025

Trump did “facilitate” it, he asked the President of El Salvador and he said no.

Move on now — Paul 🇺🇸 (@hombrepollo22) May 15, 2025

El Salvador’s president said he didn’t feel comfortable smuggling a terrorist into the United States. That sounds like a definitive ‘NO’ to us.

Van Hollen claims he wants to bring Garcia home. Commenters rightfully point out he already is.

He is home.



He’s a citizen of El Salvador. If they want to release him, fine.



But there is no scenario he comes back to the US.



Give this a rest. — Tiger Patriot (@PatriotBlazer) May 15, 2025

He's not coming back . He's home — Lucille Mellema (@LucilleMel27318) May 15, 2025

He isn’t coming back. Focus on your constituents not citizens of other countries. — Aimee Punessen (@aimee_punessen) May 15, 2025

I bet your constituents really love you, Chris. You care more about illegals than you do about your constituents. Hey people stand up and tell him. — Steel city service (@patriot1968GTO) May 15, 2025

Chris Van Hollen will fight harder for illegal criminals than for the very citizens he is sworn to protect. — Suhr Majesty™ (@ULTRA_MAJESTY) May 15, 2025

It’s hard to imagine any Democrat ever going to such lengths for an American citizen, which explains why the party’s polling numbers are so dismal. They just don't have the heart to put Americans first.