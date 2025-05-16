Soy Boy Harry Sisson Lectures MAGA on Manliness While Dining on Sushi with Off-Screen ‘Girlfriend’

Dimwitted Democrat social media influencer Harry Sisson is lecturing Trump supporters on how to be manly. We’ll take a short break here so you can stop laughing. Okay, let’s continue. He decided to 'school' MAGA on manliness while downing sushi in a restaurant with his off-screen 'girlfriend.'

Start here. (READ)

Harry Sisson has one of his girlfriends film him at a restaurant so he can tell his followers it’s not “manly” to support Trump. “There's nothing manly about supporting Donald Trump.” “What's manly is taking your girlfriend to a really nice restaurant, as I'm doing right now, and also voting for her and everyone else to have basic human rights.”

It sounds even more ludicrous coming out of his mouth. (WATCH)

Harry Sisson has one of his girlfriends film him at a restaurant so he can tell his followers it’s not “manly” to support Trump.



“There's nothing manly about supporting Donald Trump.”



“What's manly is taking your girlfriend to a really nice restaurant, as I'm doing right now,… pic.twitter.com/eK17DAdNtC — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 15, 2025

There is nothing manly about a guy who lactates soy anytime Biden is brought up.



This kid needs to check into reality. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 15, 2025

Proof the world has gone guano crazy: People are listening to Harry Sisson talk about masculinity. — Tim Gerbig (@TimGerbig) May 15, 2025

It’s like watching Stevie Wonder describe the color yellow.

One commenter thought we should all take a look at this old video put out by this ‘model of masculinity.’ (WATCH)

This soy-infused, Singapore born, Ireland raised, came to America for college, democrat shill, "send a** pics" on snap asking degenerate, dance with your boyfriend manlet has no right to opine on what manly is. pic.twitter.com/nLZnii7Nas — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) May 15, 2025

He is not the authority I would turn to to determine manliness. — Mikeal Adams (@MikealAdams1) May 15, 2025

I think, like most of us, I like my manly advice from, you know…men. — The Political Steam (@politicalsteam) May 15, 2025

Um, show the girl… — Marc N. Watson | Esatto LLC (@esatto_llc) May 15, 2025

She's just off the screen being manly, too. — Bob Richards (@BobRichards57) May 15, 2025

‘She’ probably told Sisson that ‘her’ Adam’s apple is a Madam’s apple.

Some real female commenters have some questions for Sisson about which ‘women’s rights’ he’s referring to.

Basic human rights would include fair sports, privacy and safety. That's basic human rights. — Lorrie Ann 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇸 (@LorrieAnn25) May 15, 2025

Define "basic". Like the ability to have leagues specific to women? Or have private spaces such as bathrooms or changing rooms? Just trying to grasp the meaning behind "basic" rights for women? — Itsme (@Blangenbach1) May 15, 2025

There is nothing manly about Harry Sisson. We would even let him compete in women’s sports. — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) May 15, 2025

Wow, that’s how manly real women consider Sisson to be. Too funny!