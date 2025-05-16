Shock of Shocks! Scott Jennings Can’t Believe His Ears as Dem Says Party...
Soy Boy Harry Sisson Lectures MAGA on Manliness While Dining on Sushi with Off-Screen ‘Girlfriend’

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:00 AM on May 16, 2025
Twitter

Dimwitted Democrat social media influencer Harry Sisson is lecturing Trump supporters on how to be manly. We’ll take a short break here so you can stop laughing. Okay, let’s continue. He decided to 'school' MAGA on manliness while downing sushi in a restaurant with his off-screen 'girlfriend.' 

Start here. (READ)

Harry Sisson has one of his girlfriends film him at a restaurant so he can tell his followers it’s not “manly” to support Trump.

“There's nothing manly about supporting Donald Trump.”

“What's manly is taking your girlfriend to a really nice restaurant, as I'm doing right now, and also voting for her and everyone else to have basic human rights.”

It sounds even more ludicrous coming out of his mouth. (WATCH)

It’s like watching Stevie Wonder describe the color yellow.

One commenter thought we should all take a look at this old video put out by this ‘model of masculinity.’ (WATCH)

‘She’ probably told Sisson that ‘her’ Adam’s apple is a Madam’s apple.

Some real female commenters have some questions for Sisson about which ‘women’s rights’ he’s referring to.

Wow, that’s how manly real women consider Sisson to be. Too funny!

