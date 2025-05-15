'Zero Prison Time': DA Sentences Illegal Teen Who Killed Woman to Community Service

Finished In a Flash! A Robot Solves a Rubik’s Cube So Fast You’ll...
Brett T. | 11:00 PM on May 15, 2025
imgflip

Sadly, we have another name to add to the list of women killed by illegal immigrants: Kaitlyn Weaver. Weaver was killed when a teenage illegal alien without a driver's license slammed into her car at 90 miles per hour. As Fox News' Bill Melugin reports, the teen won't spend one day in prison for killing the woman; the district attorney sentenced him to probation and community service.

CBS News reports:

The Arapahoe District Attorney's Office is defending its decision to give probation and community service to a teenager who was driving illegally and, in the country illegally, when he killed a woman.   

The accident happened last July in Aurora. The victim, Kaitlyn Weaver, was headed home from work when a Jeep, barreling through a residential neighborhood, slammed into her car. The speed limit in the area was 45 mph. Investigators say the driver was doing more than 90 mph.

"She didn't even see him coming," her dad, John Weaver, said. "That's how fast he was going. She was effectively killed instantly."

She was 24 years old. The suspect was 15 years old and had other kids in the car with him. He was charged with vehicular homicide. Due to his age, state law shields him from being publicly identified in court records.

Weaver says the prosecutor initially promised to pursue the maximum sentence of two years in youth corrections: "The DA's office said this would be a 'no plea deal' case, so they were not going to offer anything; any concession."

Wait … the maximum sentence was two years in youth corrections? For vehicular homicide? By an illegal alien who didn't have a driver's license? And he gets off with "community service."

The post continues:

… American is dead while her killer walks free. INSANE

Don't give him community service; deport him to CECOT in El Salvador.

… in trouble. 

They didn't try to claim asylum before; they only did it after they were caught. 

Arrest the mom and the family (including him) and put them ALL in deportation proceedings.

"Yeah, but statistically, you're more likely to be killed by an American citizen." But that kid and his family never should have been here.

Sadly, yes.

***

Tags: COLORADO HOMICIDE ILLEGAL ALIEN

