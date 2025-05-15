'Zero Prison Time': DA Sentences Illegal Teen Who Killed Woman to Community Service

Sadly, we have another name to add to the list of women killed by illegal immigrants: Kaitlyn Weaver. Weaver was killed when a teenage illegal alien without a driver's license slammed into her car at 90 miles per hour. As Fox News' Bill Melugin reports, the teen won't spend one day in prison for killing the woman; the district attorney sentenced him to probation and community service.

Advertisement

NEW: A teenage illegal alien who was driving without a license at over 90 mph when he crashed into a woman & killed her in Aurora, CO last year has been given only community service & probation by the Arapahoe District Attorney’s Office. Zero prison time.https://t.co/xVSQcaLKrt — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 14, 2025

CBS News reports:

The Arapahoe District Attorney's Office is defending its decision to give probation and community service to a teenager who was driving illegally and, in the country illegally, when he killed a woman. The accident happened last July in Aurora. The victim, Kaitlyn Weaver, was headed home from work when a Jeep, barreling through a residential neighborhood, slammed into her car. The speed limit in the area was 45 mph. Investigators say the driver was doing more than 90 mph. "She didn't even see him coming," her dad, John Weaver, said. "That's how fast he was going. She was effectively killed instantly." … She was 24 years old. The suspect was 15 years old and had other kids in the car with him. He was charged with vehicular homicide. Due to his age, state law shields him from being publicly identified in court records. Weaver says the prosecutor initially promised to pursue the maximum sentence of two years in youth corrections: "The DA's office said this would be a 'no plea deal' case, so they were not going to offer anything; any concession."

Wait … the maximum sentence was two years in youth corrections? For vehicular homicide? By an illegal alien who didn't have a driver's license? And he gets off with "community service."

SAY HER NAME: Kaitlyn Weaver



She was kiIIed in CO by a 15-year-old illegal alien after he plowed into her with a car at over 90mph.



Arapahoe District Attorney Amy Padden (D) has decided to give PROBATION and COMMUNITY SERVICE to the illegal without any jail time.



An innocent… pic.twitter.com/BWiCPoLlZ7 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 14, 2025

The post continues:

… American is dead while her killer walks free. INSANE

Don't give him community service; deport him to CECOT in El Salvador.

This is ridiculous! “In addition to 100 hours of community service, the teen is required to attend school and not break any laws.”



He broke the law by being here illegally, driving a stolen vehicle, speeding, and killing a young woman.



Now, his mom claims Asylum AFTER he gets… — John Fabbricatore (@JohnE_Fabb) May 14, 2025

… in trouble. They didn't try to claim asylum before; they only did it after they were caught. Arrest the mom and the family (including him) and put them ALL in deportation proceedings.

The current legal system of communist Colorado — GalaxyAlpha 🇺🇸 (@realgalaxyalpha) May 14, 2025

Advertisement

Colorado should probably stop electing politicians who prioritize illegal immigrants over their own citizens. — Lakota Patriot (@n8ivpatriot) May 14, 2025

Colorado now is a progressive state and all seem to be happy with that outcome....they all feel sorry for the offender, not the victim — Downgraded (@BayStateBanter) May 14, 2025

"Yeah, but statistically, you're more likely to be killed by an American citizen." But that kid and his family never should have been here.

Colorado is lost — Barry Zalma, Esq., CFE (@bzalma) May 14, 2025

Sadly, yes.

***