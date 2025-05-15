Finished In a Flash! A Robot Solves a Rubik’s Cube So Fast You’ll Miss It if You Blink (WATCH)

‘Don’t blink or you’ll miss it!’ We’re being serious. Students from Purdue University shattered a previous record for using a robot to solve a Rubik’s Cube. We’re not talking one second - we're talking a tenth of one! The popular six-sided puzzle is solved in a flash. Thankfully, after the flash, they repeat the video in super slow-mo so you can see every piece move into place.

Advertisement

Here’s more background. (READ)

Purdue students demolish the Guinness World Record for fastest Rubik’s cube-solving robot, solving the puzzle cube in just 0.103 seconds, faster than the blink of an eye. Insane.The previous record was set by Mitsubishi Electric engineers in 2024 in Japan with a speed of 0.305 seconds. The team says they can probably go even faster, but the cube is the holdup, considering it will "disintegrate" if they go faster. They say they had to reconstruct the cube with stronger pieces so it could handle the machine.

Here’s the video. You’ll want to rewind it a few times. (WATCH)

NEW: Purdue students demolish the Guinness World Record for fastest Rubik’s cube-solving robot, solving the puzzle cube in just 0.103 seconds, faster than the blink of an eye.



Insane.



The previous record was set by Mitsubishi Electric engineers in 2024 in Japan with a speed of… pic.twitter.com/f50sjWHWD0 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 15, 2025

WOW. I literally blinked and missed it the first time. Absolutely insane. — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) May 15, 2025

I had to watch it a couple of times because it looked like they just clipped it to show the finished cube.



Insane. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 15, 2025

It didn’t seem real since it happened so fast.

One poster was worried about the cost of project but others piped in to remind them to look at the big picture.

How much $$money was spent on this and why?



Nobody needs a cube solved in under a second. — floridanow1 (@floridanow1) May 15, 2025

It’s students dude. They are paying to learn how to do this.



Will make a career in robotics later that pays them millions in the course of their career.



This is a headline project that will go over well in a technical interview. — Dan Livingston (@Teyrovsky) May 15, 2025

It is even more impressive to me that they built a cube capable of being solved that quickly without disintegrating. — Jeff Gibson 🇺🇸🪕 (@codexile) May 15, 2025

Many applications benefit from high speed robotics - the functionality can be generalized to many applications. High speed canning operations for example. — Kemahmike (@kemahmike) May 15, 2025

Commenters made sure to focus on what is truly important.

American excellence is back, baby. — George (@BehizyTweets) May 15, 2025

Good ole Americans. Couldn't let Japan have the W for too long. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 15, 2025

Take that. — Political Maverick (@PoliticalMav) May 15, 2025

We're going to need patriotic Rubik’s Cubes custom-made with sides consisting of only red, white, and blue to celebrate these students. Represent!