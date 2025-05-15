Finished In a Flash! A Robot Solves a Rubik’s Cube So Fast You’ll Miss It if You Blink (WATCH)

Shock of Shocks! Scott Jennings Can’t Believe His Ears as Dem Says Party...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:45 PM on May 15, 2025
Reuters

‘Don’t blink or you’ll miss it!’ We’re being serious. Students from Purdue University shattered a previous record for using a robot to solve a Rubik’s Cube. We’re not talking one second - we're talking a tenth of one! The popular six-sided puzzle is solved in a flash. Thankfully, after the flash, they repeat the video in super slow-mo so you can see every piece move into place.

Here’s more background. (READ)

Purdue students demolish the Guinness World Record for fastest Rubik’s cube-solving robot, solving the puzzle cube in just 0.103 seconds, faster than the blink of an eye.

Insane.The previous record was set by Mitsubishi Electric engineers in 2024 in Japan with a speed of 0.305 seconds.

The team says they can probably go even faster, but the cube is the holdup, considering it will "disintegrate" if they go faster.

They say they had to reconstruct the cube with stronger pieces so it could handle the machine.

Here’s the video. You’ll want to rewind it a few times. (WATCH)

It didn’t seem real since it happened so fast.

One poster was worried about the cost of project but others piped in to remind them to look at the big picture.

Commenters made sure to focus on what is truly important.

We're going to need patriotic Rubik’s Cubes custom-made with sides consisting of only red, white, and blue to celebrate these students. Represent!

