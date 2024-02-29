HA! Mark Cuban Whines About Elon Musk Ruining X After He Has His...
This Could Change Everything in 2024
Even Mika Brzezinski Seems FLABBERGASTED By Her Racist Guests Pushing Their New Racist...
Just SAVAGE: Megyn Kelly Calls CNN Out for Trying to STEAL Her Exclusive...
And If Anyone Knows About Working a Poll It's HER: Kamala Harris Praising...
Republicans Cave Once AGAIN Proving We Really Are on Our Own
Guardian of 'Democracy' Adam Schiff Hopes and Prays Trump Loses So Dems Can...
Jonathan Turley SHUTS DOWN Screaming Meemies Losing Their MINDS Over SCOTUS Hearing Trump...
Is She Bragging About This Too? Detailed Thread Shows Letitia James' VERY Sketchy...
Christina Pushaw Gives NY AG James an 'A-Plus Communist Bureaucrat' Grade for Her...
Jeez, Woman, Take the L! Liz Cheney Flips Out As Her Desperate, Evil...
WATCH: Fani Willis Case Implodes, Train-Wreck Testimony From Divorce Lawyer
Mike Benz Drops TERRIFYING Receipt Proving CIA Has Been 'Literally Unleashed' on Republica...
Seth Meyers' Staged Softball Interview With Biden Wasn't Exactly a Ratings Blockbuster

MSNBC's Rachel Maddow Has Another Tantrum After SCOTUS Agrees to Hear Trump Immunity Case

Doug P.  |  1:25 PM on February 29, 2024

Yesterday the Supreme Court agreed to take on a presidential immunity issue: 

The Supreme Court agreed Wednesday to decide whether former President Donald Trump can claim presidential immunity over criminal election interference charges, adding a new hurdle to a trial taking place. 

The court said in a brief order it would hear arguments and issue a ruling on the immunity claim. In the meantime, the case is on hold, meaning no trial can take place. 

The order said the court would hear the case, which could take months to resolve, the week of April 22. That timeline allows for a ruling by the end of the court's regular term in June, which is faster than is typical when the court hears arguments but not as fast as prosecutors wanted it to be.

Advertisement

"Not as fast as prosecutors wanted it to be" in an election year. In another example of extreme irony, Jack Smith is unhappy his election interference case against Trump might not move fast enough to interfere in the November election. 

Interesting that Maddow and MSNBC are now invoking the "Gerald Ford Standard":

Maybe now the Left likes Ford because, like Biden, they're both known for taking a tumble. 

Their ironic definition of "democracy" is using any means necessary to try and either bankrupt, remove from the ballot, or imprison (or all of the above) Biden's political opponent, all while trying to portray Trump as the Stalin-esque threat to the nation.

Recommended

Even Mika Brzezinski Seems FLABBERGASTED By Her Racist Guests Pushing Their New Racist AF Book (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

And there would be no hyperventilating about the Court being "illegitimate."

The Left will get back to that kind of thinking if the Supreme Court ever gets back to having a liberal majority.

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Even Mika Brzezinski Seems FLABBERGASTED By Her Racist Guests Pushing Their New Racist AF Book (Watch)
Sam J.
Just SAVAGE: Megyn Kelly Calls CNN Out for Trying to STEAL Her Exclusive Fani Willis Story and DAMN
Sam J.
Is She Bragging About This Too? Detailed Thread Shows Letitia James' VERY Sketchy Campaign Finances
Grateful Calvin
Mike Benz Drops TERRIFYING Receipt Proving CIA Has Been 'Literally Unleashed' on Republicans
Sam J.
Jonathan Turley SHUTS DOWN Screaming Meemies Losing Their MINDS Over SCOTUS Hearing Trump Case in Thread
Sam J.
Republicans Cave Once AGAIN Proving We Really Are on Our Own
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Even Mika Brzezinski Seems FLABBERGASTED By Her Racist Guests Pushing Their New Racist AF Book (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement