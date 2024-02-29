MSNBC's Rachel Maddow Has Another Tantrum After SCOTUS Agrees to Hear Trump Immunity Case

Yesterday the Supreme Court agreed to take on a presidential immunity issue:

The Supreme Court agreed Wednesday to decide whether former President Donald Trump can claim presidential immunity over criminal election interference charges, adding a new hurdle to a trial taking place. The court said in a brief order it would hear arguments and issue a ruling on the immunity claim. In the meantime, the case is on hold, meaning no trial can take place. The order said the court would hear the case, which could take months to resolve, the week of April 22. That timeline allows for a ruling by the end of the court's regular term in June, which is faster than is typical when the court hears arguments but not as fast as prosecutors wanted it to be.

"Not as fast as prosecutors wanted it to be" in an election year. In another example of extreme irony, Jack Smith is unhappy his election interference case against Trump might not move fast enough to interfere in the November election.

Rachel Maddow calls the Supreme Court's decision to hear the Trump immunity argument "B.S." She adds, "for you to say that this is something that the Court needs to decide because it's something that's unclear in the law is just flagrant, flagrant bull-pucky." pic.twitter.com/o7RHFZn9AY — MSNBC (@MSNBC) February 29, 2024

Interesting that Maddow and MSNBC are now invoking the "Gerald Ford Standard":

So Gerald Ford’s opinion is now binding precedent on par with [SCOTUS] rulings?



No need for the Supreme Court rule on a thorny issue because Gerald Ford offered his opinion?



That’s your judicial authority @maddow? 😂



Edit typo https://t.co/VETQcs2JgG — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) February 29, 2024

Maybe now the Left likes Ford because, like Biden, they're both known for taking a tumble.

All these Maddow types sh*ting a brick because SCOTUS is just doing their constitutional duty basically tells you they don’t care for America as founded. https://t.co/sPG3IiCypz — Johnny_Dice 🇺🇸 🏴‍☠️ (@Johnny_Dice_) February 29, 2024

Their ironic definition of "democracy" is using any means necessary to try and either bankrupt, remove from the ballot, or imprison (or all of the above) Biden's political opponent, all while trying to portray Trump as the Stalin-esque threat to the nation.

If SCOTUS was filled with liberals they wouldn’t be saying anything.. https://t.co/ErbAUCePMl — Jay’V (@JayVTheGreat) February 29, 2024

And there would be no hyperventilating about the Court being "illegitimate."

Remember when criticising the supreme court was authoritarian? https://t.co/b7k9z9GRG0 pic.twitter.com/19BaHnSK9Z — КАЦ 🇰🇪🇾🇪🇵🇸🍂 (@iFortknox) February 29, 2024

The Left will get back to that kind of thinking if the Supreme Court ever gets back to having a liberal majority.

***

