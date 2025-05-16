Shock of Shocks! Scott Jennings Can’t Believe His Ears as Dem Says Party Engaged in Lawfare to Get Trump

We know that the Democrat Party did everything it could to prevent the American people from having the opportunity to vote for President Donald Trump. The Democrat Party engaged in lawfare, tying up Trump in numerous dubious court cases. It was all part of a huge resistance effort, which backfired on the Dems. We know all this. But on Thursday, something shocking happened - a Democrat admitted it on CNN! Scott Jennings was there to bask in the moment.

Here it is.

They finally admitted it on live TV:



The prosecution of President Trump was an organized effort by the Democratic Party "resistance."



Lawfare is real. The justice system was weaponized against President Trump. pic.twitter.com/uvMKTHcA53 — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) May 15, 2025

It was an unprecedented admittance, but one poster warns that Lis Smith may have ulterior motives.

She was out there doing the very same things she is now back stabbing others for doing. Don't let her fool you. She's a viper. She just sees the writing on the wall and is willing to be the first to throw her colleagues under the bus to save her own skin. — pmcall ⏳Pardon Assange, Snowden & Ver - FreeAafia (@pmcall) May 15, 2025

When you stop to think of the destruction the Democrat Party wrought on our country and Trump, it’s sickening that they see it all as one big joke.

They are psychotic, and Heaven help us if they ever regain power.

Commenters noticed that Jennings was waiting like a trapdoor spider for the truth to be uttered by a Democrat so he could seize his prey.

Smith did make it too easy, but Jennings made sure to stress exactly what evil her party was engaging in to get Trump.