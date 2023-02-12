As Twitchy readers know, a Lefty ad group supported by Microsoft was (is) actively targeting right-leaning media sites in an effort to defund and de-platform them. THE CONSPIRACY THEORISTS WERE RIGHT AGAIN.

*adjusts tinfoil hat, ties bow on top*

Welp, sounds like Microsoft has ‘suspended’ its relationship with GDI and is launching an internal reveiw.

Because you know, they TOTALLY had no idea and stuff.

Totally.

BREAKING NEWS: Microsoft, which subscribes to the State Department-backed Global Disinformation Index's blacklist of conservative news, has suspended its relationship with GDI and is launching an internal review, @dcexaminer confirmshttps://t.co/kRvZqxptpY — Gabe Kaminsky (@gekaminsky) February 11, 2023

As the managing editor for just one of the sites these a-holes targeted? CALLING SO MUCH HORSE SH*T.

What a bunch of lying liars.

From the Washington Examiner:

The Microsoft-owned Xandr, an advertising company, has abided by a blacklist of conservative websites secretly compiled by the Global Disinformation Index, an organization that intends to “defund” and shut down disfavored speech. In the wake of the Washington Examiner‘s reporting, Microsoft has launched a review of its relationship with GDI and has suspended usage of the group’s services. Xandr subscribed prior to GDI’s exclusion list, which is said to include at least 2,000 websites, according to public documents. Microsoft’s backpedaling comes after the Washington Examiner revealed on Friday how Xandr has blocked conservative websites from receiving key ad dollars and labeled them as “false/misleading,” “hate speech,” or “reprehensible/offensive.”

Hate speech.

Reprehensible/offensive.

False/misleading.

Sorry, Microsoft, this doesn’t just go away.

"We try to take a principled approach to accuracy and fighting foreign propaganda," a spokesperson told @dcexaminer Saturday evening. "We’re working quickly to fix the issue and Xandr has stopped using GDI’s services while we are doing a larger review." — Gabe Kaminsky (@gekaminsky) February 11, 2023

This means that, should Microsoft NO LONGER subscribe to the blacklist, conservative media outlets being blacklisted could begin to reap critical ad dollars again — following our series. — Gabe Kaminsky (@gekaminsky) February 11, 2023

Too little, too late.

"Disinformation" is code for "truth." — Warpath 🎯 (@Low_T_4_BS) February 12, 2023

Yup. And when you’re a bunch of liars there’s nothing more damaging or dangerous than TRUTH.

Can we file a class action lawsuit on behalf of fellow Conservatives impacted by this type of discrimination? — Mr. Right Minded 🚢 (@MrRightMinded1) February 12, 2023

This is fantastic news. Microsoft is rolling out a next-gen version of OpenAI’s ChatGPT as part of Bing right now and I think they are probably embarrassed by how brazen the politically-left bias of the current version of ChatGPT is. — Mad Replicant 🇺🇸 (@MadReplicant) February 12, 2023

There is just so much we didn’t know before. I am so glad so much is coming to light. — Nelson Enoch Santiago (@Santiagoinlv) February 12, 2023

Agreed.

We knew it was going on (clearly), but we didn’t know HOW BAD it really was.

They. Targeted. US. Twitchy!

So they got caught, got called out, and now are trying to backpedal? — JKash the SuperHero Orange MAGA Queen🍊 (@JKash000) February 12, 2023

Yup.

So is this a CYA operation? — MitziG 🧚🏻‍♂️ (@MitziG219) February 12, 2023

Yup again.

It is so on.

